Cork GAA chiefs attempting to avoid club clashes with camogie finals

Cork GAA chiefs are attempting to avoid fixture clashes between local club championship games and next Sunday's All-Ireland camogie finals.

It is understood that officials have contacted clubs directly involved next weekend to see if timings can be altered given that the Rebels are contesting the intermediate final against Galway (2pm) and the senior decider against Kilkenny (4.15pm) in Croke Park. Both games will be televised live by RTE.

Those matches are pitted against a hectic domestic programme of fixtures in the second round of the Co-Op Superstores Cork hurling championships - the details of which were finalised long before the Cork sides qualified for the camogie finals.

Among the GAA games pencilled in for Sunday is an attractive PSHC double-header at Páirc Uí Rinn between Glen Rovers and Bishopstown (2pm) and Erin’s Own and Na Piarsaigh (4pm).

In the SAHC Bride Rovers clash with Ballyhea, Fr O’Neill’s are up against Courcey Rovers while it is Newcestown versus Fermoy - all at 2pm.