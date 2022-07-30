14-man Newtownshandrum dig in to seal impressive victory 

Newtownshandrum 0-18

Kanturk 1-11

Newtownshandrum trumped newcomers Kanturk in Group A of the Co-op Superstores Cork Premier SHC a rain-sodden Charleville on Saturday evening.

There was a feeling before the encounter that the pendulum of power in North Cork hurling was shifting towards the Duhallow side, but 14-man Newtown ripped up the script with a performance of passion, pride, and no little panache as they were driven to victory by the outstanding Tim O’Mahony, Jamie Coughlan and Jerry Lane.

The Avondhu men had been the better side from the off and they led by 0-10 to 0-8 after 35 minutes when they lost Jack Herlihy to a second yellow card. The stage seemed set for Kanturk to drive home their advantage, but Newtown dug in, something that greatly pleased their selector, Shane Naughton.

“We have a reaction for everything. If we get a red card, if the opposition gets one; whatever it is, we’re prepared for it. We’ve huge work put in in the background with this team and every situation and every scenario is covered and we’re comfortable with that because we practice it over and over again," he said.

“Unfortunately for Jack, he got two yellows, but we were able to reassess and get back and take control of the game and we actually drove on for the next 10 minutes after he got sent off.”

Initially, the sides were even after the red card, as Jamie Coughlan and Tim O’Mahony pointed frees for Newtown while Ian Walsh pointed for Kanturk and Brian O’Sullivan landed a ’65 after James Bowles had made a spectacular double save from Liam O’Keeffe and Alan Walsh.

Then Newtown took over as points from Seán Griffin, Cormac O’Brien and three from Jamie Coughlan gave them a 0-17 to 0-10 lead with seven to go. O’Sullivan finally stopped the rot for Kanturk with his sixth point but O’Mahony responded with a long-range free that brought the Newtown faithful to their feet though Alan Walsh did strike for a late goal.

From the off the weight of expectancy seemed to hamper Kanturk as they struggled with their re-starts, with the Avondhu side pressing ferociously on anything short while anything long was gobbled up by O’Mahony and Conor Twomey.

The Cork star had the first score of the night, Jerry Lane then doubled their advantage before Brian O’Sullivan got Kanturk off the mark with his first free. O’Sullivan then traded scores with David O’Connor in advance of Conor Griffen giving Newtown a 0-5 to 0-2 lead at the end of the opening quarter.

Ryan Walsh tapped over Kanturk’s first score from play but further scores from Twomey and Cathal Naughton pushed the Avondhu side four clear. O’Sullivan narrowed the gap with another free, but Lane extended Newtown’s lead again before Naughton found himself straight through on goal only for Grantis Bucinkas to save excellently.

The save briefly sparked Kanturk to life as they managed consecutive scores for the first time in the game through O’Sullivan and Lorcán McLoughlin, but Twomey would have the last say of the half as his second point gave his side a 0-9 to 0-6 interval lead.

Coughlan had Newtown’s first score from a free on the resumption but scores from Aidan and Alan Walsh soon reduced the margin to two points. Then came Herlihy’s red card that brought the very best out of his comrades as they now face county champions, Midleton, next weekend, while for Kanturk, the challenge of Douglas looms ominously.

Scorers for Newtownshandrum: J Coughlan (0-6, 0-3 frees, 0-1 ’65), T O’Mahony (0-3, 0-2 frees), J Lane and C Twomey (0-2 each), C O’Brien, D O’Connor, C Griffen, C Naughton and S Griffin (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kanturk: B O’Sullivan (0-6, 0-4 frees, 0-2 ‘65s), Alan Walsh (1-1), Aidan Walsh, R Walsh, I Walsh and L McLoughlin (0-1 each).

NEWTOWNSHANDRUM: J Bowles; K O’Sullivan, P O’Sullivan, M Ryan; J Herlihy, T O’Mahony (c), C Twomey; C O’Brien, D Hawe; J Coughlan, J Lane, D O’Connor; C Naughton, R Geary, C Griffen. Subs: S Griffin for Naughton (42 mins), J Twomey for Griffen (50 mins), M Bowles for Coughlan, (inj, 57 mins), M Thompson for O’Connor (60 mins).

KANTURK: G Bucinkas; J McLoughlin, R Walsh, P Walsh; T Walsh, D Browne (c), J Browne; B O’Sullivan, L O’Neill; L McLoughlin, Aidan Walsh I Walsh; L O’Keeffe, Alan Walsh, C Walsh. Subs: C Clernon for O’Neill and C Mullane for L McLoughlin (both 50 mins).

Referee: Mark Maher (St Finbarr’s).