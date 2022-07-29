Mungret St Pauls have three points to spare over Kildimo-Pallaskenry

Mungret St Pauls 1-16 Kildimo-Pallaskenry 1-13

Mungret St Pauls got their return to the Limerick SHC off to a superb start with a 1-16 to 1-13 win over Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Clarina.

Paul O’Brien kept Mungret in the game in the first half 0-6 in the first half but two points off the bench from Conor O’Halloran (2) and Cian O’Brien saw them to victory.

Kildimo-Pallaskenry deservedly led by five points at the break with Kyle Hayes bagging 1-1 from play.

However, Mungret came roaring back into the game with Paul O’Brien’s low finish to the net getting them back on track five minutes into the second half.

The game was squared up for the fifth time on the hour by a Barry O’Connell free before O’Halloran and the two O’Briens struck from play to see Mungret home.

Scorers for Mungret St Pauls: P O’Bren 1-10 (8f), C O’Halloran 0-2, B Barry, B O’Meara, N Mulcahy and C O’Brien 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kildimo-Pallaskenry: B O’Connell 0-7 (5f, 1’65), K Hayes 1-3, D Fitzgerald, C Downes and J O’Keeffe 0-1 each.

Mungret St Pauls: C O’Brien; L Harrington, R Kirby, B Molyneaux; M O’Sullivan, P Begley, E O’Doherty; B Duff, B Barry; C Linehan, B O’Meara, S Barry; B Giltenane, N Mulcahy, P O’Brien.

Subs: J McCarthy for Linehan (h-t), C O’Halloran for Giltenane (48), C Archer for Harrington (57), C O’Brien for S Barry (62), M Mullins for O’Sullivan (62).

Kildimo-Pallaskenry: J Chawke; L O’Keeffe, C Hayes, C Barry; C Staff, T McCarthy, C Downes; D Fitzgerald, P Nash; J O’Keeffe, K Hayes, B O’Connell; D O’Connell, J Mullane, R Kelly.

Subs: C Galvin for C Hayes (34 inj), P Hartigan for Kelly (38), S Barry for Staff (43), L Griffin for J O’Keeffe (46), M Nunan for C Barry (53 inj).

Referee: D Deady (Bruree).