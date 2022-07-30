Goalscoring Kerry must get ahead and make Meath chase the game

Maxi Curran (Donegal Manager)

Juliet Murphy (8-time All-Ireland winner with Cork)

Michael Finneran (Westmeath manager)

Denise Masterson (2010 All-Ireland winning captain with Dublin)

So, Meath against Kerry - who will win?

MC: The obvious answer is Meath, fifth All-Ireland final in a row, that brings a huge amount of experience. Croke Park is so normal for them, winning is so normal for them. I know their run will end at some point but Kerry have it all to do.

That said, Meath do what they do very well, but they’re not free-scoring, so it’ll be very close, I don’t think the bookies’ assessment is accurate, they put the teams too far apart. It’s a 53/47 game for me.

JM: Obviously Meath are favourites, but I just feel they haven’t been firing on all cylinders. They’re still edging their way through games and showing grit, but I just feel Kerry are coming in nicely, and since they overcame Armagh in the Division 2 final, they’ve broke the mould and started to believe they’re at home in any company. Up front they’re scoring well and I think they’ve a great chance.

MF: Meath. Kerry being new to this stage is the main reason I’m putting Meath ahead. Meath are incredibly consistent, I can’t remember them ever failing to perform, and even their off days are very good.

DM: I completely was backing Meath the whole time, but I’ve jumped fence in the last day or two. Kerry are playing lovely football, and Meath haven’t hit top gear. Donegal would have taken Meath on the day if they had taken their chances, and Kerry have a very high conversion rate on their chances.

Last week we watched an incredible shootout featuring David Clifford and Shane Walsh. Could we see the same this week, with Emma Duggan and Louise Ní Muircheartaigh?

MC: I don’t think so. Players with a high skill level can score from distance, as Galway did last week. Louise is my favourite player, but it won’t be all about her, there’s lots of scoring in that Kerry forward line. Meath do rely on Emma Duggan, but it may be a day where a previously unsung hero makes the headlines.

JM: I don’t see it to be honest. Siofra O’Shea has had a very good year, Niamh Carmody is creating lots of scores, and on the Meath side they’re winning frees as well which is a big part of their game, so I don’t see it working out like that.

MF: You’d love to see a game like that, but I don’t think the style of play will suit. Meath will do a lot to keep Ní Muircheartaigh on the periphery, and the scoring range isn’t as big in the women’s game so it’s easier to close off the space. I don’t think it’ll be a shootout, I expect Kerry to mirror Meath, but they won’t be as strong defensively.

DM: To a degree, maybe. Louise is certainly going to be key for Kerry, but for Meath, Stacey Grimes has been on form too. Emma has been getting a bit more attention from defences this year, and a lot will depend on how Kerry defend her.

What do Kerry need to do to put themselves in the shake-up in the last few minutes?

MC: If Kerry do what the rest of us have done and play defensively, they’ll be beat, but if they go on the front foot, they have a great chance of winning. Dublin in the Leinster final showed the template on how to beat Meath, pushing up and stopping them at source so Meath couldn’t get their running game going.

Meath are so used to controlling the games and seeing out games, if they were having to chase the game that would be a whole new dimension for them, they couldn’t do that against Dublin.

JM: The speed of movement of the ball is crucial, and that’s a Kerry strength. Meath get back behind the ball in huge numbers, so Kerry need to move the ball quickly to beat that. They also need to get their match-ups right, particularly with Emma Duggan, who needs a lot of marking.

MF: They need to get ahead. Meath will thrive on a reasonably low-scoring game, you want to get ahead of them so that they really have to chase you. It’s not like they’re not able to, but it’s the place to have them. To do that, Kerry need the half-forward line kicking from distance, and hitting the target.

DM: They need to get a goal. Kerry are a lovely kick-passing team, they need to be able to kick the ball over the retreating defence and get the ball into the goalscoring area before the defence gets set. Kerry have 13 goals in the championship, Meath have two – that is Kerry’s strongest weapon.

Meath are reigning league and All-Ireland champions, Kerry started the year in Division 2, and were in a relegation playoff in 2021. Is complacency a possibility?

MC: It’s always a risk. I think what Meath have accomplished is incredible, but there is no doubt that winning makes you soft. But having seen them first hand, the way they went about their business against us, they still have the fire in their bellies.

JM: It’s hard to see that happening in an All-Ireland final, least of all when they’ve had time to watch the video and see what that Kerry attack is capable of doing.

MF: Meath haven’t given us anything to believe that this is a possibility. They’re not like a Cork or Dublin team that arrived on the scene and would have expected to dominate, they’ll still appreciate that they’re new to this level and they have to take their opportunities to win trophies while they can.

DM: It won’t happen to the team as a whole, but sometimes if one or two players allow themselves to believe that the hard work is done, that can be enough to lead to a key score missed, or conceded, which could be significant in a tight game like this.

Who is your Footballer of the Year?

MC: Niamh McLaughlin. People will say it’s bias, but from the perspective of the whole year and the way she’s led the team, I think she deserves it.

JM: Emma Duggan. She is just the girl for the big day, the player who gets you through tight games.

MF: Emma Duggan. A consistent performer in the biggest moments in games.

DM: Louise (Ní Muircheartaigh) has had a super season, so depending on how she goes, she’s the front runner. It’s a testament to Meath that there’s no single player to stand out. Personally though, the player I love to watch is Aimee Mackin, her footwork and skill is incredible.