Christy O'Connor: Bringing in Paddy Tally was Jack O'Connor's bravest call

At the end of Sunday’s All-Ireland final, after Seán O’Shea’s victory speech, Paddy Tally sought out Damien Comer as he headed for the dressing room. Tally embraced the Galway player for a handful of seconds before trying to offer some consoling words to a visibly devastated Comer.

Tally formed a central part of Kerry’s journey this year, and how they negotiated their way through it, but Tally’s interaction with Comer was more than just a victor acknowledging the vanquished; Tally had also coached Comer when he was part of the Galway backroom team under Kevin Walsh in 2018.

Galway won the Connacht title that year. They also beat Kerry in the Super 8s, which effectively torpedoed Kerry’s season, before Galway went on to reach the All-Ireland semi-final – their first in 17 years – which they lost to Dublin. The Galway players enjoyed working with Tally and were sorry to see him go to Down, where he took over as manager, at the end of that 2018 season.

The Galway public had disliked the team’s style under Walsh and Tally’s appointment fed that frenzy of the team becoming even more defensive, which wasn’t an accurate reflection of what Tally brought to Galway. The team were harder to beat in 2018, but Galway’s transition play from defence to attack was far better than it had been in previous years.

Everything is connected in the modern game because the quality and slickness of the top teams is governed by how they marry transition play with defensive stability.

Kerry have always had brilliant footballers. They want to play attacking football, to win with style, but adapting to that New World Order has been a constant challenge. Jack O’Connor improvised in his first coming as Kerry manager and he did so again in his third coming, with Tally being a huge part of that process.

O’Connor has never been slow to praise or laud Tally’s quality, and what he could bring to Kerry. But whether it was done by design, or through Tally’s wishes, Kerry tried to play down his profile, or else keep it as low as possible throughout the summer. In Sunday’s match programme, there was no mention of Tally in the backroom team, with O’Connor’s name listed alongside Micheál Quirke and Diarmuid Murphy only.

The players and management though, were in no doubt as to the impact Tally has had on Kerry this year. In his speech, O’Shea referred to Tally as “our coach”.

The sell is much easier now but it wasn’t always that way, especially when it was first mooted. When O’Connor was ratified as manager last October at a board meeting, some delegates used negative undertones to describe an element of O’Connor’s prospective management team, which was clearly Tally.

O’Connor was fully aware of how his role as defence coach in the set-up would be portrayed, especially when Tally had earned a reputation as a proponent of ultra-defensive football in Ulster.

Yet O’Connor laid his stall out from day one as to what Tally would bring.

“I would have admired Paddy for a while,” he said. “We are very lucky to have him on board because he is a very intelligent, clever, and organised guy who will bring something to Kerry that we haven’t got.”

Kerry clearly needed something different. Thirty of their 35 turnovers against Tyrone last year were forced in their attacking third, with Tyrone mining 2-9 from that source.

Kerry’s redesigned structural organisation this year rectified that risk of being hammered on turnovers. On Sunday, they only turned over the ball 11 times and coughed up just 0-2 off that possession. Yet Sunday also showed how devastating Kerry could be off opposition turnovers, mining 0-8 from that source.

As Tomás O Sé said on ‘Up for the Match’ on Saturday night, O’Connor has always been very “clever and smart”. O’Connor has shown those qualities throughout his career but he also showed this year how he had the humility to seek help in an area where Kerry needed it most.

Pádraic Joyce also made the same calculation. After the 2021 Connacht final defeat to Mayo, Joyce knew that changes needed to be made. The team needed to be tactically smarter, more astute. Galway needed to get physically stronger, to be more mentally resilient. So Joyce got dialling. And driving.

Jonathan Harris-Wright arrived as head of S&C. Bernard Dunne was enlisted as performance coach. Cian O’Neill was recruited as a coach and selector.

A former world boxing champion, Dunne had been IABA High Performance Director, but he had also been performance coach with Dublin under Jim Gavin. Yet given Galway’s struggles on the field, O’Neill was the most important recruitment that Joyce made.

“It was yeah,” he said at the Galway press day.

“Are Cian and I bosom buddies? Probably not. We get on well together, I respect his decisions. We have had loads of rows, don’t get me wrong. That is part and parcel of it. That is why we got him in - to get the little bit of experience we were lacking as a group and that I was lacking probably.”

Similar to Tally, who had coached Tyrone to the 2003 All-Ireland, as well as being involved with Down when they reached the 2010 All-Ireland final, O’Neill’s experience and know-how on the big stage was something that Galway had lacked - and craved.

Sunday was O’Neill’s seventh time being involved in an All-Ireland final as a coach, having been there with the Tipperary hurlers three times between 2009-2011, once with Mayo in 2012, and twice with Kerry in 2014 and 2015. Like Tally, O’Neill had also been an inter-county manager, having managed Kildare for four years between 2016-’19.

As much as Kerry and Galway provided the main storylines throughout this championship, Derry’s emergence in Ulster was one of the primary highlights, much of which was down to the brilliance of their manager Rory Gallagher.

Gallagher has a multitude of strengths, especially his knowledge and tactical grasp of the game, but he has accumulated a colossal amount of experience at this level over the last 12 years. As well as being Jim McGuinness’s coach and sidekick when Donegal won the 2012 All-Ireland, this year’s Ulster final was the seventh time in 12 years that Gallagher had been involved in an Ulster senior final either as a manager or coach.

Derry’s style may not have appealed to the masses but Derry had won just one Ulster championship match in a decade before Gallagher arrived. Despite wanting to stay true to their culture, natural style and footballing heritage, Joyce knew that Galway had to become harder to beat if they were to become really serious about winning an All-Ireland. And O’Neill was central in Galway almost getting the job done.

Tally was critical to Kerry finally getting over the line, but his recruitment was also a huge testament to O’Connor’s conviction and bravery in his decision making, and on doing what he felt was right for the squad in their bid to win an All-Ireland.

There was bravery and brilliance in the fusion of humility and acumen O’Connor showed in making that call. Getting Tally on board may have been a hard sell at the time. But not now.