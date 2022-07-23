St Michael's make strong start to SAFC campaign with win over Knocknagree

St Michael’s 2-12 Knocknagree 2-9

Just the start last year’s Bon Secours Cork SAFC defeated finalists needed at Carrigadrohid on Saturday night. The conditions played a big part in this entertaining Round 1 contest with a strong wind blowing straight down the field.

St Michael’s made good use of it early on, and while battling Knocknagree fought to the bitter end, it is the city club that joins Fermoy at the top of Group C.

Twelve seconds was all it took Rory O’Shaughnessy to get his side up and running. While another eight minutes elapsed before they doubled that tally (Andrew Murphy), this game turned when they blitzed Knocknagree with two quick goals.

Pushing up on their kick-outs, Adam Hennessey fired home brilliantly in the 10th and 15th minute - both came as a result of wayward kicking from Knocknagree - they opened up a 2-3 to 0-1 lead on the quarter hour mark.

Knocknagree, who were depleted by injuries, settled when Fintan O’Connor scored two brilliant frees into the wind and another from play. And the same player ended the half with a fantastic goal after he won possession from Eoghan McSweeney’s perfectly timed delivery.

With the wind in their favour to come, the green flag left them in a reasonably good position at the interval, trailing 1-4 to 2-5.

Fintan O’Connor kicked a free early in the second-half to narrow the gap to three points. And it appeared to be game on.

But, St Michael’s who managed the elements very well after the break, weren’t found wanting. At this vital juncture, they replied with a trio of unanswered points - one each from wing-backs Peter Cunningham and Tom Lenihan and an Eric Hegarty free.

The game could have been put beyond reach in the 40th minute only for a stunning Patrick Doyle save from O’Shaughnessy at point blank range. Still, Hennessey curled over a point to bring his tally to 2-2, and stretch the advantage to seven points.

In true Knocknagree fashion, they stayed in touch, kicking the next three points to reduce the deficit once again to four. Two of these were Fintan O’Connor well-taken frees whilst defender Gearoid Looney added another from play.

In keeping with the see-saw nature, Eric Hegarty showed his class to further extend the St Michael’s lead, 2-12 to 1-8 and the contest entering its final few minutes. There was great leadership shown by Hegarty, along with Joe Golden at the other end of the field.

Knocknagree, though, weren’t quite finished and found another gear as the match petered out. Michael Mahoney came up from corner-back to clip over a point and with the clock in the red, a second green flag was raised as the two McSweeney’s combined with substitute Michael slamming home a goal in stoppage time.

Time wasn’t on their side though, and it was St Michael’s with nine starters from last year’s county final team that lost to Mallow in their line out, who held on to claim the first set of points.

Scorers for St Michael’s: A Hennessey (2-2), E Hegarty (0-5, 0-1 free), P Cunningham, T Lenihan, A Murphy, R O’Shaughnessy and D Lenihan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Knocknagree: F O’Connor (1-6, 0-5 frees), M McSweeney (1-0), G Looney, M Mahoney and D O’Connor (0-1 each).

ST MICHAEL’S: M Burke; L Carroll, J Golden, S Keating; T Lenihan, A O’Callaghan, P Cunningham; A Murphy, D Meaney; D Lenihan, L O’Herlihy, R O’Shaughnessy; K Hegarty, E Hegarty, A Hennessey.

Subs: R Coleman for L Carroll (5 inj), L O’Sullivan for L O’Herlihy (half-time), E Hickey for D Meaney (38 inj), R Kavanagh for D Lenihan (57), E O’Donovan for K Hegarty (58).

KNOCKNAGREE: P Doyle; M Mahoney, M Doyle, G O’Connor; D Cooper, K Buckley, G Looney; D Moynihan, D O’Connor; J Dennehy, E McSweeney, F O’Connor; D O’Connor, J F Daly, N O’Connor.

Subs: T O’Connor for D Moynihan (43), M Dilworth for D O’Connor (50), M McSweeney for N O’Connor (50).

Referee: Alan O’Connor (Ballygarvan).