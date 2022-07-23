Walsh family deliver all 4-13 in powerful Kanturk showing

Cork Premier IFC

Kanturk 4-13 Naomh Abán 0-9

Kanturk sent out a timely reminder of their wellbeing by overcoming Naomh Abán in Round 1 to the Bon Secours Co. Premier IFC (Group C) at Millstreet on Saturday.

Runners up in the previous two deciders, Kanturk appear keen to address the situation and on this occasion, they tackled their task with enthusiasm and emerged the better of the two sides.

Very much the Walsh show for all seven member of the sporting clan contributed to Kanturk's full tally of 4-13, brothers Aidan and Tommy joined by first cousins Paul, Ian, Ryan, Colin and Alan to chalk up scores.

Kanturk team manager Padraig Kearns expressed delight to see his outfit perform with hunger and cohesion.

“Our side is far from a seven man team, OK, the boys did the scoring yet our defence was outstanding to initiative excellent movement. Probably the 2-8 to 0-2 interval scoreline doesn’t do justice to Naomh Abán who set up well”, said Kearns.

“We were thrilled by the rate of progress in the league to reach the Division 2 Final. That has instilled confidence into the side yet it’s one game at a time for a dual club as our intentions turn to a meeting against Newtown in senior hurling next week”, he said.

Scores at either end in the opening 90 seconds flattered to deceive as Kanturk set about their task, Alan Walsh forced a turnover and drilled the ball to the net. Indeed a physically strong Kanturk line up might well had added two more goals, Walsh denied a second by a brilliant save from Naomh Abán ‘keeper Finlay Walker.

Though the Gaeltacht side operated Micheál Ó Liatháin as a sweeper, Kanturk were really tuned in on powering forward at every opportunity, Ryan Walsh rifled a blaster to the roof of the net.

Naomh Abán ended a barren 28 minute without a score for Donal Ó Ceallaigh to point only for Cork senior panelist Tommy Walsh pounce from centre back to register his first point playing adult championship in club football to allow Kanturk hold a 2-8 to 0-2 advantage at the break.

Naomh Abán raised up their level of performance on the restart, their efforts gained a reward from points to the O’Ceallaigh brothers and substitute Maidhc Ó Duinnín. Though Kanturk had dropped a gear, they continued to link up the play positively, confirmed on the perfectly positioned Alan Walsh netting his second.

With six of the Walsh clan credited with scores, just one remained outstanding, former All Ireland winner and team captain Aidan didn’t disappoint on escaping the shackles of defenders to net during the closing stages.

A brilliant day for the magnificent seven, the perfect start for Kanturk ahead of facing Duhallow neighbours Rockchapel in the next round while Naomh Abán regroup for a defining tussle against Macroom in a Muskerry derby clash.

Scorers for Kanturk: Alan Walsh (2-0) R Walsh (1-2), I Walsh 0-5 (1f), C Walsh 0-4(1f), Aidan Walsh (1-0), T Walsh, P Walsh 0-1 each.

Naomh Abán: Dónal Ó Ceallaigh 0-3, M Ó Duinnín 0-3f, Dermot Ó Ceallaigh (0-2), E Ó Criodáin (0-1).

KANTURK: J Fullerton; J McLoughlin, J Browne, L O’Neill; D Browne, T Walsh, M Healy; P Walsh, Aidan Walsh; B O’Sullivan, L McLoughlin, R Walsh; Alan Walsh, C Walsh, I Walsh.

Subs: L O’Keeffe for B O’Sullivan (42).

NAOMH ABÁN: F Walker; R de hÍde, S Ó Mathúna, M Ó Ceallacháin; D O Loinsigh, T Ó hAilíosa, E Ó Críodáin; C Ó Donnchú, C Ó Críodáin; D Ó hAllamháin, D Ó Ceocháin, J MacGiolla Bhride; Donal Ó Ceallaigh, Dermot Ó Ceallaigh, M Ó Liatháin.

Fir Ionad: C Ó Roistigh for C Ó Donnchú (ht), M Ó Duinnín for C Ó Criodáin (42).

Referee: A Hyland (Kilworth).