Conor Corbett makes goal-scoring return as Clyda edge Ilen Rovers

Cork SAFC round 1

Clyda Rovers 1-13 Ilen Rovers 1-12

Cork's 2019 All-Ireland minor-winning captain Conor Corbett made a triumphant return to football after 366 days off the field in helping Clyda Rovers to a winning start to their Cork SAFC campaign.

In a dramatic finale, Daniel O'Callaghan kicked the winning free off the ground after 64 minutes and from 45 metres on the angle. That clinched a game that was tied at 1-10, 1-11, and 1-12 apiece coming down the stretch against Ilen Rovers.

But Corbett's introduction for the final 19 minutes, a year on from his cruciate injury in the Munster U20 final against Tipperary and after sustaining a hamstring strain in Cork senior training on his return this summer, provided the spark for what was to come.

His first touch saw him latch onto an Eoin Walsh pass and finish to the net for a 1-8 to 0-10 lead on 44 minutes, his drilled shot seeming to release much of the frustration from the past 12 months.

He had to wait another nine minutes for his next possession. Walsh, again, the provider, Corbett gathered the mark and kicked another lead score, 1-12 to 1-11.

In between, Walsh, a Cork U20 footballer this year, had kicked two booming points and won a free for O'Callaghan to convert. But Ilen fired back to each and every score. Dan MacEoin goaled to give them a brief one-point lead, 1-10 to 1-9, and kicked two levelling frees thereafter.

However, MacEoin also accounted for all six of Ilen's wides, the last and most crucial from a difficult injury-time free to take the lead before O'Callaghan's winning kick.

"I'm just personally delighted to see Conor getting back onto the football field," said Clyda coach Barry O'Leary. "He's had so many setbacks and he's buzzing now. He's an incredible talent.

"Whatever Clyda do, everything goes down to the wire, so glad to get the win, move on, regroup, and focus on the next game."

It's no normal next game either for O'Leary, who has a decision to make ahead of the coming clash with his home club Newmarket, who he trained for five years.

"The Clyda club said to me, 'For the Newmarket game, walk away for two weeks', and they'd look after it. In fairness, the Newmarket players, even a few of the management lads, came to me and said, 'Stay involved', so I probably will be staying involved alright. I'll have to make a tough decision.

"Always, my first love was Newmarket but I've great time for all the Clyda players. It's a pleasure to train them. They're genuine fellas."

The sides were level nine times in total. A nip-and-tuck first half ended with Clyda ahead, 0-7 to 0-6, after scoring four of the final five points. It could've been more but for Damien O'Sullivan's sprawling save from O'Callaghan.

Ilen had their own All-Ireland-winning captain of 2019, U20 star Peter O'Driscoll, sidelined with a broken ankle but hit back in kind with four of the first five points of the second half. MacEoin found his range, while Donal Collins, wearing no.6, directly assisted Ilen's first six shots of the half for a return of 1-4.

But Clyda, genuine to the last, prevailed.

Scorers for Clyda Rovers: C Corbett (1-1, 0-1 mark); E Walsh (0-4, 1 free); D O'Callaghan (0-3, 2 frees, 1 mark); C Flanagan (0-2, 1 free); N Hanley, K Graham, C O'Sullivan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Ilen Rovers: D MacEoin (1-6, 0-4 frees); S O'Donovan (0-4, 1 free); C O'Driscoll, A O'Driscoll (0-1 each).

CLYDA ROVERS: S Dennehy; A Walsh, C Kenny, D Buckley; C O'Reilly, P Kissane, M Forde; N Hanley, K Graham; C O'Sullivan, C Flanagan, D Cooney; E Walsh, D O'Callaghan, C Buckley.

Subs: David Walsh for C Buckley (24), C Corbett for Forde (41), K Coffey for Cooney (52), Dean Walsh for Flanagan (58).

ILEN ROVERS: D O'Sullivan; P Minihane, S Minihane, S Carey; E O'Neill, D Collins, C O'Driscoll; Peadar O'Driscoll, D Hegarty; J Collins, K Lynch, M Sheehy; D MacEoin, S O'Donovan, B Collins.

Subs: A O'Driscoll for Lynch (41), A Holland for B Collins (52).

Referee: P O'Leary (Kilmurry).