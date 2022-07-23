Nemo have too much firepower for Newcestown in Cork PSFC

Nemo Rangers 2-10 Newcestown 1-5

Fourteen-man Nemo Rangers were at their leisure in securing victory on the opening weekend of Cork PSFC action.

Eliminated at the group phase last year, largely because of the shock defeat they suffered to Valley Rovers on the opening weekend of action and their subsequent failure to recover from that result, Nemo were never going to allow a repeat here.

The back-to-back champions from 2019 and 2020 had 1-4 on the board before Newcestown kicked their first point 12 minutes in. That gap had stretched out to 11 come half-time, Nemo in front by 2-7 to 0-2.

Their first goal was provided by Mark Cronin, the corner-forward reacting quickest to the breaking ball after ‘keeper Christopher White had done well to repel Paul Kerrigan’s initial shot.

Kerrigan laid on the assist for their second goal four minutes before the break, Luke Connolly both starting the move, when he turned over Jack Meade out the field, and finishing it.

Newcestown, who kicked only one first half point from play, had a green flag opportunity on 19 minutes when David Buckley was fouled for a penalty, but his subsequent spot kick was saved by Micheál Aodh Martin.

Nemo’s goal count should have risen to three shortly after the change of ends, but White was superb in producing a double save to deny Barry O’Driscoll.

There was to be one more green flag in this desperately poor contest, Colm Dineen on the mark for the West Cork outfit.

That score left Tim Buckley’s charges 2-9 to 1-2 adrift and while Nemo would add only one more point to their tally and not score in the closing 17 minutes of action, there was never any doubt over the outcome.

Nemo finished with 14 after Luke Connolly picked up a second yellow card on 56 minutes for his part in a melee that saw two members of the respective backroom teams go nose to nose on the sideline.

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: L Connolly (1-4, 0-2 frees, 0-1 ‘45); M Cronin (1-0); A O’Donovan, B O’Driscoll (0-2 each); K O’Donovan, C McCartan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Newcestown: D Buckley (0-4, 0-2 frees, 0-1 mark); C Dineen (1-0); S O’Sullivan (0-1).

Nemo Rangers: MA Martin; K Histon, B Murphy, B Cripps; K O’Donovan, S Cronin, K Fulignati; C McCartan, A O’Donovan; C Horgan, P Kerrigan, J Horgan; M Cronin, B O’Driscoll, L Connolly.

Newcestown: C White; M McSweeney, J Kelleher, G Kelleher; C Dinneen, C Twomey, L Meade; E Collins, S O’Donovan; F Keane, C O’Neill, J Meade; N Kelly, D Buckley, S O’Sullivan.

Subs: D McAree for O’Neill (HT), M Kenneally for Keane (45, inj); E Kenneally for J Meade (51); O Walsh for Collins (53).

Referee: John Ryan