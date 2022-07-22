Dingle win Kerry Co League title after extra time battle with Crokes

DINGLE 1-18 DR CROKES 0-17 (after extra time)

Fighting back from the brink of defeat in normal time, Dingle produced a superbly dominant extra-time display to see off the challenge of Dr Crokes in this entertaining Kerry county senior football league (Division One) final at Strand Road in Tralee.

Three points adrift (0-14 to 0-11) entering the 57th minute, the West Kerry side were staring down the barrel of a defeat to their Killarney rivals, but when the inspirational Barry O’Sullivan bundled the ball into the net from close range, the Dingle self-belief soared to new levels.

Although David Shaw instantly put Dr Crokes back into the ascendancy, Tadhg de Brun’s excellent long range point deservedly gave Dingle an added 20 minutes in their quest for the title, and there was no questioning their superiority during that extra period.

With O’Sullivan magnificent, both at full-forward and midfield, and ably assisted by the likes of Conor Flannery, Tom Leo O’Sullivan, George Durrant and Dylan Geaney, Dingle outscored their opponents convincingly in extra-time (0-6 to 0-2) as Dr Crokes ran out of steam, and attacking ideas.

Scorers for Dingle: B O’Sullivan 1-5 (0-3 fs), D Geaney 0-3, C Flannery, C Geaney (0-1 mk) 0-2 each, G Curran (free), R McCarthy, P O’Connor, T de Brun, M Geaney, S Og Moran 0-1 each.

Scorers for Dr Crokes: D Casey 0-5 (0-4 fs), D Shaw, M Casey (0-1 mk) 0-3 each, C O’Regan 0-2, K O’Leary, B Looney, C Doncel, P Clarke 0-1 each.

DINGLE: G Curran; M Flannery, C O’Sullivan, P O’Connor; C Flannery, T Leo O’Sullivan, M Geaney; B O’Sullivan, B O’Connor; G Durrant, R McCarthy, P Sheehy; C Geaney, D Geaney, T de Brun.

Subs: B Devane for B O’Connor, inj (6 mins), C Bambury for C Geaney, inj (40 mins), D O’Sullivan for Sheehy (52 mins), S Og Moran for McCarthy (61 mins), McCarthy for Devane, inj (67 mins), N Geaney for de Brun (79 mins).

DR CROKES: B Falvey; B Fitzgerald, F Fitzgerald, N O’Shea; C O’Regan, E Looney, C Fitzgerald; M O’Shea, L Randles; M Potts, D Shaw, B Looney; M Casey, D Casey, K O’Leary.

Subs: B Courtney for Potts (45 mins), P Clarke for Randles (50 mins), C Doncel for O’Leary (57 mins), M Fitzgerald for C Fitzgerald (61 mins), M Moloney for N O’Shea (62 mins), Potts for B Fitzgerald (71 mins).

Referee: P Hayes (Kerins O’Rahillys).