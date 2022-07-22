Keith Ricken steps down as Cork football manager, John Cleary to take over

Cork senior football manager Keith Ricken has stepped down from the role on health grounds. John Cleary will be proposed for ratification as his replacement on a three-year term at the monthly County Committee meeting on August 2.

Ricken took up the role in October 2021 before temporarily departing the role in April. Cleary took over as interim manager and led the county to the All-Ireland quarter final where they lost to Dublin.

In a statement, Cork GAA thanked Ricken for his 'energy and enthusiasm'.

Cork GAA Chairman, Marc Sheehan said, "The county owes Keith a considerable debt for his selfless contribution, despite his off-field challenges. Given his record in MTU and at club level, we have no doubt that he will continue to make a sizeable contribution to Gaelic Games in the county. His reputation as a leader of young men will be further enhanced from his time here."

Cork GAA CEO, Kevin O'Donovan said, "It is a testament to Keith's integrity that in the two most recent management roles in Cork, namely U20 from early 2019 and Senior from late 2021, he turned difficult situations around thanks to his sheer force of nature. His ability to build great teams both on and off the field leaves Cork football in a good place, considering the challenges now faced in restoring it to its rightful place. We thank Caroline, Ava and Max for their selfless contribution also."

Speaking of Cleary taking over as manager, Marc Sheehan said, "John's pedigree speaks for itself and we are grateful that he is stepping up from the role of coach and interim manager in 2022 to take the manager's bib on a full-time basis for the next three years. We are certain that he has all the right credentials to lead and further develop the green shoots of recent months."

Kevin O'Donovan said, "John's graduation to the Senior manager's role is long overdue and we are glad that his incredible contribution to football in the county is duly recognised. His experience will be vital in developing the successful underage teams of recent years into established competitors at elite level."