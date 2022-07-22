Ryan came of age in Dublin win, says former stopper Kelly

Kerry’s last All-Ireland-winning goalkeeper Brian Kelly believes that current number one Shane Ryan, and the whole Kingdom squad, produced a coming-of-age display against Dublin, which can only strengthen their combined self-belief heading into Sunday’s showpiece against Galway.

The 32-year-old Legion man, between the sticks for the 2014 Sam Maguire success against Donegal, pinpoints the confidence gained by the Rathmore custodian from the way he held his nerve superbly down the home straight, especially on that much-talked-about last kick-out which ultimately led to Sean O’Shea’s winning free.

“The lads would have done a lot of conditioned games, going through a lot of scenarios at training to replicate that. From a player’s point of view, it was very good work by Shane and by Brian Ó Beaglaoich, because that was a fantastic kick-out to win,” he said.

“No doubt they would have had plays in training where it’s the last minute, it’s level or you’re up a point, you need to win this last kick-out to finish out the game. Brian made a couple of great runs, Shane timed the kick-out very well and gave him every chance of winning it. It’s hugely encouraging to see that, because that’s why you do those scenarios, it’s for those exact moments.

“When they come off like that, they are very rewarding, and there’s great team spirit in that as well for the whole group. I’ve no doubt that Jack (O’Connor) and Diarmuid Murphy and the goalkeeping coach, and all the coaches, would have been delighted with that one.”

Casting his mind back to his own inter-county days with Kerry, and visualising himself in the exact same position that Ryan found himself in on that last restart, deep into injury-time, Kelly is adamant that there would only have been one outcome back then.

“There’s no doubt about it, I will tell you straight out, if it was 15 years ago, the ball would have been put down on the tee, hammered straight down the middle, as far away from your own goal as possible, but that’s just not par for the course anymore. You’re expected to find a man now, and even more so when the game is in the melting pot,” he added.

“There is huge pressure on the position. The role has changed enormously over the last ten years or more, and I was involved in a couple of underage teams, and even seeing it at underage, parents are probably a bit more reluctant to put their kids in goal, because the position is under such a magnifying glass.”

After being pushed all the way for the goalkeeper’s jersey in the National League by Shane Murphy, Ryan’s development since he got the nod for the decider of that competition in early April against Mayo has been clear to see. The fact that he was willing to come up and attempt to kick the last-gasp free against Dublin was also instructive.

“Absolutely, I know Seanie was on the field, but any free-taker will tell you that the longer the game goes on, the more energy you’re expending, so it was a monster kick. I’m sure Shane was coming up there saying that Seanie could be gassed here, so fair play to him for stepping up to the plate and offering his services, but obviously Seanie had it well under control. Definitely though, it showed good strength of character by Shane to step up.”

Looking ahead to the collision with the Tribesmen this weekend, Kelly explains that Connor Gleeson’s kick-outs will pose a whole new set of questions for Kerry to master, compared to Evan Comerford in the semi-final.

“I think Gleeson will actually offer a different challenge because you probably notice from Galway’s kick-outs that they go long an awful lot. He doesn’t tend to go short, unless it’s very obvious. It might look like they are just lamping it out the middle, but there is actually a bit more strategy to it than that.

“Galway are probably operating this kind of ring of steel around the middle, that Cian O’Neill liked to call it, where it’s all finely timed, and you’re getting all your big fellas in one area of the pitch, and they’re all timing their breaking runs to get under the breaking ball ahead of their men.

“I know Kerry would have been pushing up on Comerford, but this guy likes to go longer a lot more, so I think there will be a lot of breaking ball and a lot of contested kick-outs. You will see David Moran, Diarmuid O’Connor, Jack Barry all jumping for balls together, because Galway like to get that overload, so it’s going to be very interesting.”