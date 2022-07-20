Speculation mounting about Brian Cody’s future as Kilkenny boss

There is growing speculation in high-ranking Kilkenny hurling circles about the future of Brian Cody as senior hurling manager.

Rumours about Cody stepping aside after 24 seasons in charge following his 17th All-Ireland final in charge were rife on Tuesday evening.

Senior figures in the county anticipate an announcement could be imminent but were not in a position to confirm when.

Cody has usually revealed his intentions for the following season to the county executive in autumn and subsequently ratified by the board.

Sunday’s defeat to Limerick was only the sixth time a Cody-managed Kilkenny side has lost an All-Ireland final. The 11-time All-Ireland SHC winning boss has guided The Cats to the last three Leinster championships, although the county’s wait for a 37th Liam MacCarthy Cup will go into an eighth year in 2023.

Sources suggest there was no indication Cody was leaving at either the team and management dinner at Langton’s Hotel on Sunday night or the following day’s event with supporters at UPMC Nowlan Park.

Speaking at that homecoming on Monday, Cody said he was “never prouder of a team” than the Kilkenny team that lost on Sunday.

Cody, who turned 68 the previous Monday, continued: “The real story is that Kilkenny haven’t gone away and Kilkenny never will go away. Winning the Liam MacCarthy will happen for this great team soon and in the meantime Kilkenny is still the capital of hurling.”