Maggie Farrelly to referee All-Ireland final between Kerry and Meath

The LGFA has announced the referees for the 2022 TG4 All-Ireland Junior, Intermediate and Senior championship finals, to be played at Croke Park on Sunday, July 31.

Cavan’s Maggie Farrelly will take charge of the eagerly-anticipated senior decider between Meath, the defending champions, and Kerry at 4pm.

The Cavan woman will be overseeing her second All-Ireland senior final having been referee for the Cork-Dublin Final in 2014, when the Leesiders came from ten points down in the final quarter to claim victory.

Farrelly has already taken charge of games involving both counties this year, including the Lidl National Division 1 clash between Meath and Dublin in Navan, the TG4 Ulster Senior Championship fixture between Armagh and Monaghan, and the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship round-robin fixture featuring Galway and Kerry.

Commenting on the news of her appointment, Farrelly said: “It’s a privilege to get the opportunity to referee the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Final – and an honour to be entrusted with this responsibility.

“I’m looking forward to the occasion and it’s an exciting final pairing with Meath, the current champions, up against Kerry, who will be appearing in a first Senior Final since 2012.

“It should be a great encounter and it will be lovely to be involved in it.”

Donegal’s Siobhán Coyle, who took charge of the 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Junior Final between Fermanagh and Wicklow, will referee the forthcoming All-Ireland Intermediate Final between Laois and Wexford.

The TG4 All-Ireland Junior Final will be refereed by Mayo's Kevin Corcoran.