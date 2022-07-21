'Winner' Pádraic Joyce instilled confidence in Galway players from the start

Pádraic Joyce’s opening-day statement that his aim as Galway manager was to return Sam Maguire west of the Shannon displayed a belief and confidence reminiscent of his wrecking ball days as an unmarkable full-forward.

But what did the players make of their new manager being so outspoken about his All-Ireland ambitions?

“They were shocked,” says Galway selector John Concannon, partly because they heard of Joyce’s Sam Maguire target, not during any team meeting in Loughgeorge or Pearse Stadium, but on local radio.

“He said it before we met up with the group at all,” Concannon explains. “But as the weeks went on, he kept instilling that in their mindset. He regularly says it. And the biggest statement we can make is that any game we play, it is inside our dressing room whether we win it or not. We can win any game we play.

“We are that confident. Padraic has instilled that in the lads, and we still believe it and they believe it, as well.”

If that belief was evident when racking up four Division 1 wins from five outings during the first three months of 2020, it was conspicuously absent for the remainder of the Covid-affected 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Consistent underperforming and an untidy habit of throwing away leads, as they did against Monaghan in the 2021 League relegation play-off and subsequent Connacht final, meant players, but more so management, were under significant pressure to deliver a result against Mayo in their Connacht championship opener back in April.

It proved to be the afternoon Joyce’s group rediscovered some semblance of self-belief. Their timing couldn’t have been better.

Aidan O’Shea’s fetching of a Connor Gleeson Galway restart two minutes after the change of ends finished with a Jason Carr point that nudged the hosts in front for the first time - but also the last. Twenty-two minutes they then went without adding to their tally, during which the men in maroon took them for six on the spin to surge 1-12 to 0-10 clear.

Mayo rallied late on, Galway clung tight and just about held on.

“A watershed moment for the group,” says Concannon. “Maybe we panicked in the last five minutes, but we still got over the line.”

There followed a first Connacht final win on home soil since 2005 and a first set of back-to-back Croke Park championship wins since 2001.

“They are just a phenomenal group of lads. They are willing to learn every single day. We always knew they had it in them.”

Concannon’s unbending faith in the group stems from results such as the 2017 All-Ireland U20 semi-final win over a raging hot Kerry side, the All-Ireland U20 final win of 2020, and this year’s NUIG Sigerson Cup triumph.

Key actors from across these victories made up more than half of the starting team put out against Derry and Armagh, namely Kieran Molloy, Dylan McHugh, Cillian McDaid, Seán Kelly, Rob Finnerty, Jack Glynn, Matthew Tierney, and Patrick Kelly. There’s plenty more of them on the bench.

“The belief these lads have from winning the Sigerson, the U20 All-Ireland, and even the lads in 2017. They are winners. You can see it on the pitch. They fear nobody. That is something I have learned since I came in.

“What they did to Dublin in the 2020 All-Ireland U20 final was brilliant. They go out and believe they can win. And we will go out and believe we can win on Sunday. Kerry are a phenomenal team, we know that. But the lads have the belief that they can win any game they play. So we don’t even discuss the fact that we’re underdogs.

“The amount of work done to get us to the final is phenomenal. We are going to enjoy it, but we aren’t just there for the occasion. We are there to win it.

“Pádraic said it at the start. Some people said, was he mad. But Pádraic is a winner. He instilled that confidence into the backroom team and there is no two ways about it: we are going up there to win that match and we will be devastated if we don’t.”