Hectic hurling calendar needs a health check, insists Kiely

John Kiely has major worries that hurling’s calendar and the change to the under-age grades is damaging the development of the game.

As he intends heading on a holiday to Italy with his wife Louise and daughters Aoife and Ruth, Limerick’s four-time All-Ireland SHC winning manager has no issue about putting hurling on the backburner - “Am I sorry that I haven’t got to go to training for the rest of this summer? I’m not, really.”

However, as well as arguing the U17 and U20 grades are too young, he like Brian Cody feels the GAA split season can be refined. What’s more, he claims the Allianz Hurling League is being “devalued”.

This year’s Liam MacCarthy Cup campaign lasted 93 days in total and of its 14 weekends Limerick played seven of them, having a three-week break without a game prior to the Munster final and four weeks after it to their All-Ireland semi-final against Galway.

But for Kiely it felt too condensed on occasions and he likened it to “a massive pressure pot” and “being on the road all of the time”.

He explained: “The split season itself, I’m sure the clubs will have a phenomenal time for the next six, eight, 10 weeks and I’m looking forward to going to the club matches. But at times it (the intercounty season) was rushed and yet we had four weeks off between the Munster final and the semi-final. I don’t think it’s quite right yet, it’s not far off it, a little tweak here and there (is required).

“I think they have to bring more value back into the league. I think it’s been devalued and that’s a very retrograde step.

"I’m worried for hurling in counties where they finished early and how are they going to sustain hurling in their clubs and with their county players until January, until they come back again. What’s going to be there for them because in some counties they’re playing their championships early and there won’t be hurling played for five months in those counties.

"I don’t think that’s the right thing to do. I wonder how they are going to develop new players in the long term.”

Kiely also fears that the development path for a player from U17 to U20 to senior is too wide and dysfunctional. “If you look across all the teams, how many teams are bringing new players into their teams now versus two, three, four, five years ago? I think we’ve seen a cliff edge in terms of players coming through from U20. It has disappeared.

“We’re all bringing in a few players from 20s in. We’re bringing them in because we need to bring them in. It’s not because we have to bring them in. They’re good players but they have so much development to go through when they come into us, it’s insane. It’s like having your rookies coming out of college. They’re not ready.

“The 20s grade is too young and the 17s is definitely too young for me. That’s the piece that I’m most worried about – how are we going to get the next players through all our county teams, not just ours (Limerick’s), and are going to come through ready to play hurling? I’m very concerned about that.”

Kiely sensed the neutrals had moved away from Limerick this season and with that brought new challenges which he was glad his players embraced. “Sure listen, it’s only natural. When Kilkenny were in their pomp and winning all these All-Irelands, we were all saying, ‘God wouldn’t it be great for a change for somebody else to come along’.

“I’ve been there, I’ve been that supporter. I’ve been there but I suppose in ‘18 it was different, you were the bridesmaid and everybody was thrilled for you to get across the line and that rolled on maybe for ‘20 and the Covid All-Ireland, everybody was just delighted that somebody won the All-Ireland. We played fantastic hurling that year and it was a proper, proper win. It was a tough, tough campaign as well in different ways but, at the same time, an appreciable effort went into all of that.

“But listen, we knew this year the neutrals had all shifted to one position and it’s not unexpected but it takes managing in the mentality-wise – how do you cope with that knowing that you’re on your own basically and people would like to see a change? But I suppose that’s where the question mark comes in for good teams and great teams. Great teams can overcome all that, can see past that and can find ways of finding new levels of performance within themselves and I think yesterday’s (Sunday) performance was just that.”

Committed to a seventh year at the helm in 2023, the first mention of the four-in-a-row to Kiely was during this grouped interview with journalists at the team’s Clayton Burlington Hotel yesterday morning. “We will deal with that and no doubt we will deal with that very effectively but for now it’s very important we enjoy today. This is something we have a huge emphasis is today all the time.”

He will take in club games next month before preparing for the start of the new school year in Tipperary town’s Abbey School where he is principal since 2013. “People often ask me how I do both, I couldn't do one without the other, to be honest. I couldn't do school without the hurling and I couldn't do the hurling without the school. It keeps me sane and that's important.”

Vacation mode: Limerick manager John Kiely, his wife Louise and daughters Aoife and Ruth, right, are off to Italy for a family holiday. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Plenty still to address: John Kiely on...

Limerick’s so-called reliance on water breaks.

“We’ve had a few giggles this week because obviously Sunday we could have done with an old water break and I’d say it was a case of anything but a water break would be provided because they just didn’t want to go back and allow that opportunity. There was more made of it than should have been made of it, really. I think every team made the most of those 90 seconds as best they could, whether they had a whiteboard or a chalkboard or a bit of cardboard, it wouldn’t matter at the end of the day, really. We just made the most of those couple of seconds. There was a lot made of Liam Sheedy’s intervention with one of the players at one stage in a water break (last year). He grabbed one of them and had a little word in his ear, Jake Morris I think, and Jake turned around and scored a phenomenal goal a couple of minutes later. Ultimately this year for us was about overcoming all the obstacles and within our own camp the word that we would have used or described to epitomise our season was the word ‘fight’. We just felt like every day we had to get the gloves on and fight and just really proud of the way the lads kept on fighting. Cian (Lynch’s ankle injury) last Sunday, on Friday night Kyle (Hayes) and David Reidy went down with significant injuries. These are blows that for some groups can be fatal in the way they affect everybody. Our boys have tremendous resilience built up over time, particularly this year. They just seemed to roll with the punches and keep going and keep coming back for more.”

There being no maor foirne.

“It's illogical that you can have 30 players on a pitch with 82,000 people there, the biggest sporting spectacle of our country, our culture, and we can't communicate with the players. Lord God almighty, it just defies all logic. The rules committee need to wake up and listen to the people and read the room here. The room is saying, 'Lads ye are not exactly getting the temperature right here. Ye need to move with the times.' And this has been a very retrograde step in my view. And you have a lot of nonsense going on because of it. Give us four incursions in a half, that's it. We're done. That takes out all of the nonsense. You drop your ticket at the sideline as you're going in. You know you've only got four or five incursions, whatever it is, and you drop your ticket at the sideline as you're going in. And off you go. And you use your five as best you can. If you're deemed to be doing something unsportsmanlike, like standing in space, you get your yellow card or red card and go to the stand. You lose all your other visits. It can be done. We just need to get smart.”

Hayes and Reidy injuries.

“There was no guarantee they were going to make the game until an hour before it. They were significant injuries. But the medical team did a great job. The boys themselves had a very tough couple of days, very tough. But these things happen. Our session on a Friday night is 35 minutes. It's just illogical to expect to get two significant injuries in the space of three minutes. You can imagine what it's like to be there and to see two players pull up, go down whatever. It's a devastating blow but you still have to keep going.”

Having to register squad by Thursday morning.

“It's illogical to think that you could play an All-Ireland final... train on a Friday, name your squad on a Wednesday but you could potential have Covid cases, injuries, sicknesses, bereavements, God knows what, and you still can't adjust that panel of 26. And you've extra time. That's ridiculous. Why is that? Someone give me a logical explanation as to why that has to be the case. Why couldn't we possibly add two more players on Friday night, Saturday morning, Sunday morning to the squad. If two, three, four, whatever number were unavailable. Why? Because it's written in the rulebook.”

The possibility of retirements.

“I've nothing to indicate the contrary, nobody has said anything to me. I'm sure they're afraid of even meeting me for fear I'd say something to them. But I certainly won't, I always leave it up to the lads themselves to make their own minds up when they're happy to call it a day. I don't see any reason why any of our lads should. They've lots to contribute. They're fresh, healthy and hearty thank God. So long may that continue.”