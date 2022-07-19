Murphy knows there's still one crucial marker to hit for improving Kerry

The wonder of it is how and why Diarmuid Murphy hasn’t been an inter-county manager with Kerry at some grade to date?

Much like Eamonn Fitzmaurice under Jack O’Connor over a decade ago, the Dingle man ticks a lot of boxes and is a shrewd sideline counsel when everyone’s eggs have got a little scrambled. He’s also the go-to guy for Kerry’s keepers – who could do with the odd encouraging word.

Maybe he will at some point. There were a lot of upsides when O’Connor asked him to join this management ticket. Together with Mike Quirke and Paddy Tally, they’re counting down the days to what will be Murphy’s eleventh involvement - seven as a player - in the last game of the inter-county season.

As persuasive as O’Connor might be, Murphy (46) has a wife, two sons and two daughters to factor in this time around. But he also had a couple of aces in his back pocket.

“The most noticeable thing this time around is the shorter year. I find it way more enjoyable. I know there are pros and cons with it, maybe from a promotional and marketing side of it, but definitely from a management and coaching side, that you have so many games in a shorter period of time makes it more enjoyable than playing games with four-week gaps between them, which would have been the case the last time I was involved. I’m really enjoying it actually.

“When you’re trying to sell to those close to you about getting involved in inter-county football, it’s up there with the pros! Even last year, I was involved with Dingle and with the club scene in Kerry, you could be potentially going from February through to December, which is a long year. Obviously, at inter-county, it’s a different level of involvement, different demands on your time, but even from the playing side, outside of everything else, I think it’s worked well.”

How much sweet-taking did O’Connor need? “There wasn’t a lot of convincing involved,” he admits. “You can clearly see the potential in the group, there are a lot of fantastic footballers there, and when you get a chance to work with a group like that, I think you take it really because it might not come knocking again. It was an easy enough decision to make at the time.

“The group are at a good age. We don’t have any really young players, and we don’t have too many old players either. They are all in their mid to late 20s, which is probably when you are at your peak in terms of inter-county.”

And they’ve hit most of their markers this season too. Never shooting the lights out – the conventional wisdom in Kerry would be that this group isn’t close to its peak – but doing enough to prevail each day out.

“We’ve solved enough of (puzzles) to win the games that we have won so far, which is all you can do really. Just keep getting over the line. Just keep winning your games. Really and truly, you look at the Mayo quarter-final, we were ok, we weren’t great, but it was enough to get over the line.

“In some of the games - not all of them - we haven’t started the second half well. You try to get to the bottom of it, try to get to the root of it, and see if there are any recurring themes emerging in those periods of the game, you tackle and get on top of it, and see if we can do better the next day.

“If we produced that (Mayo form) against Dublin, we would have been beaten, no question or doubt. We improved on that to the Dublin game, but we need to improve again to get over the line. And that’s fine. That’s the nature of the beast. You’re always looking to be better, you’re always looking to improve.”

In at least one respect, the Rathmore keeper Shane Ryan simulates the upward trajectory of the group. Unsure of his place and unsteady on occasions, he has soared with the confidence being given the No 1 jersey for Championship provides. Murphy’s perspective is more nuanced than most.

“Shane showed a great nerve, as much as anything else, in the last few minutes of the Dublin game, in getting those kick-outs off. The thing about kick-outs, and about a lot of the play really, is that it’s not just the goalie, there’s a lot of other lads out the field involved in it. I think the fact we came through that and it worked out well for us will definitely stand to us come the final on Sunday," he says.

“For Shane himself, he’s been around for a few years, he’s playing really well, and this year he has strong competition in our squad from Shane Murphy, who is an excellent goalie as well. He has risen to the challenge, he had been playing really well all along, but I think that will really stand to him moving forward.”

Murphy doesn’t argue either when it is suggested that Kerry’s time is now. That an All-Ireland football title is well overdue.

“I would say that’s the mindset that the boys have themselves really. In fairness to them, since I got involved with them, constant improvement seems to be the theme with them. They are always looking to improve, always looking to get better, and I would say maybe some of the lessons that they have taken on board from the last few years, individually and as a team as well, they are learning all the time from those.”

He’d have made a fine football analyst in media if the appeal took him in such a direction. His assessment of Pádraic Joyces Galway?

“They’ve had a very good year. Possibly, on reflection, it was a huge thing for them to beat Mayo in Castlebar, and they clearly grew from winning that game. They’re sound at the back, they’re strong in the middle of the field with the boys attacking, and they have good scoring forwards. They’ve a strong management team, they’ve a strong coaching team with Cian O’Neill, who we know well here, so they’re going to be a formidable opponent.

“Damien (Comer) is direct, he knows where the goal is, and he’s going to go straight for it, and it’s up to you to do something about it. He’s had a really good year so far but he’s been a good player for a long time. He is firing on all cylinders, he’s going to take stopping.”