Cahill to be appointed new Tipperary manager on three-year term 

Just three days after stepping down as Waterford senior hurling manager, Liam Cahill has been recommended by the Tipperary management committee to take over his native county.

The Ballingarry man has been handed a three-year term four days after Colm Bonnar was ousted as Tipperary manager one year into what was also a three-season agreement. His coach, Michael Bevans of Toomevara, will be joining him.