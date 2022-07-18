Cahill to be appointed new Tipperary manager on three-year term 

Ballingarry man handed job four days after Colm Bonnar was ousted one year into what was also a three-season agreement. His coach, Michael Bevans, will be joining him.
Incoming: Former Waterford manager Liam Cahill has been recommended by the Tipperary management committee to take over his native county. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Mon, 18 Jul, 2022 - 19:33
John Fogarty

Just three days after stepping down as Waterford senior hurling manager, Liam Cahill has been recommended by the Tipperary management committee to take over his native county.

The Ballingarry man has been handed a three-year term four days after Colm Bonnar was ousted as Tipperary manager one year into what was also a three-season agreement. His coach, Michael Bevans of Toomevara, will be joining him.

Cahill had been first choice to succeed Liam Sheedy as boss last season but chose to remain in charge of Waterford, who he then led to a Division 1 title this year. He had previously brought them to Munster and All-Ireland finals in 2020 when they were beaten by Limerick in both games.

The 44-year-old guided Tipperary to an All-Ireland minor title in 2016 before doing the same with the U21s in 2018 and the U20s the following season.

In a statement from Tipperary GAA this evening, Cahill is quoted as saying: “After managing the Tipperary underage teams to success in the past, it is a huge honour for myself, my family and my club to be appointed the Tipperary Senior Hurling Manager. I look forward to the challenges that lay ahead and will commence the assembly of my backroom team in the coming weeks.” Cahill’s name will go to the next county committee meeting for final ratification and other members of his management team will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

