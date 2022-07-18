Shane Roche steps down as Wexford football boss

The process to appoint his successor will commence in the coming days.
Wexford manager Shane Roche celebrates with Seán Nolan after the 2021 Leinster win over Wicklow

Mon, 18 Jul, 2022 - 16:41
Cian Locke

Shane Roche has stepped down as Wexford football manager at the end of a two-year term in the role.

Roche took over as boss when Paul Galvin stepped down in 2020, initially serving as interim manager before taking on the position at the start of 2021.

But the Geraldine O’Hanrahan’s (New Ross) clubman informed Wexford chairman Micheál Martin today that he won't be seeking another term in the job. 

Having beaten Offaly in the first round of this year's Leinster Football Championship, Wexford went down to a 23-point beating by Dublin in the provincial quarter-final. Offaly then avenged that championship defeat with a one-point win in the opening round of the Tailteann Cup. 

Wexford finished sixth in Division 4 of this year's Allianz Football League.

Announcing his departure, Roche, who reached Leinster finals as a player in 2008 and 2011, said:  

“Today I have informed Wexford County Board that I will not be seeking a new term as Wexford Senior Football Manager. As I come to the end of my time in this role, I want to pay tribute, first and foremost, to my wife Carmel and our sons Jack and Harry for their love and support. I want to thank all the wonderful players and members of management teams I have worked with over the past couple of years for their great dedication and commitment and for their unfailing professionalism.

“I offer a sincere word of thanks also to the County Board, its officials and many associated people in the Wexford GAA family for their support and assistance, which was always readily given.

“Last but not least, my thanks to our supporters who have always made our efforts seem worthwhile. I leave my position with many very happy memories and with gratitude for the immense honour and privilege it has been for me to have both managed my county and represented it as a player.”

Wexford chair Martin paid tribute to Roche's "phenomenal" dedication to Wexford football and indicated the process to appoint his successor will commence in the coming days.

