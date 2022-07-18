Though not on the pitch, Lynch did his part

John Kiely confirmed an inspiring talk from injured two-time hurler of the year Cian Lynch concluded Limerick’s training session on Friday ahead of this All-Ireland final.

Lynch had been sparkling in training last Sunday morning when he suffered an ankle injury which kept him out of the decider against Kilkenny

The blow capped a personally forgettable season for the 26-year-old, who was wrongly sent off in the Fitzgibbon Cup final for NUIG in February and then missed 10 weeks with a hamstring injury which he sustained in the early moments of the Munster SHC Round 2 win over Waterford in April.

Speaking about vice-captain Lynch who lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup with captain Declan Hannon, Kiely said: “Yeah, he spoke to the group and finished off our piece on Friday night. He’s involved in everything we do; he’s our vice-captain so he’s there always, at all times, and the boys are all there for him as well, obviously.

“It’s hugely disappointing for him to have had the season he’s had – sent off in the Fitzgibbon Cup final, tears his hamstring badly, misses ten weeks, comes back, does all the rehab, gets himself back in a position to play in an All-Ireland final having had the year he had, and for him to experience an absolutely freak injury in training, seven days out…

"You’re not going to be racing down the road into a bookies when you have that kind of luck for yourselves.

“So, listen, it was heartbreaking for him, everybody was so disappointed for him. But being the man he was, he absolutely committed to everything we did all week, and the boys committed to making sure that they weren’t going to let him be the reason that people might say, ‘That’s why you lost that final.’”

What compounded the setback was how well Lynch was playing and Limerick’s need to continue with the training game. “On that Sunday morning he was absolutely electric, he was winning ball left, right and centre,” recounted Kiely. “He just went to make a tackle and got caught awkwardly."

"That’s a devastating blow for any team to take, but for the group to respond the way they did to his injury, for him, and to play like they did for the following 20 minutes afterwards while he is taken away in the back of a jeep.

“That’s hard, somebody you are that close to has had a devastating injury, you are there to witness it but you still have to drive on and literally put yourself in his shoes that you could be the next one to go down.

“We suffered two more injuries at training on Friday night. You’d say how could you possibly get injured on a Friday night in training, but two men went down, significant players on the team. Kyle (Hayes) was injured with hamstrings I’d say a number of times during the course of the year. We couldn’t get form at the start of the year.”