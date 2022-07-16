Duggan dominates closing stages to down Donegal in All-Ireland semi-final

Meath 0-12 Donegal 1-7

All-Star Emma Duggan was Meath's match-winner for the second weekend running, conjuring the late scores to see off Donegal and secure the Royal County's return to the All-Ireland ladies final.

Level with 10 minutes to go, and down a player following the sin-binning of star performer Vikki Wall, holders Meath dug deep with three late Duggan scores to book a novel July 31 final clash with Kerry.

Duggan, the goalscorer in last year's All-Ireland final defeat of Dublin, fired 1-2 last weekend including a late, late point which proved to be the winner against Galway.

The Dunboyne attacker finished with four points, one less than free-taker Stacey Grimes, and took the Player of the Match award while Wall was a key performer again.

Meath outscored Donegal by 0-9 to 0-4 in total in the second-half, consigning Maxi Curran's side to defeat and leaving them still searching for their first ever final appearance.

Meath played their usual patient counter attacking game though, initially at least, didn't have much joy with it and trailed the Ulster finalists for most of the first-half.

All-Star Geraldine McLaughlin pointed just seconds into the contest and while Meath recovered to level the game on two occasions in the opening quarter, Donegal forged clear from there.

Captain Niamh McLaughlin pointed in the 17th minute before converting Donegal's opening goal from the penalty spot three minutes later.

Yvonne Bonner was initially brought to ground by a mixture of Katie Newe and goalkeeper Monica McGuirk and after conferring with his umpires, referee Shane Curley pointed to the spot.

McLaughlin took full advantage with a brilliant drive to the top right corner.

Meath finished out the half with an Orlagh Lally point from distance though trailed 0-3 to 1-3 at the break and needed an injection of energy from somewhere.

Wall was lively when in possession and had a role in engineering each of Meath's three scores but they looked flat and uninspired otherwise.

Perhaps sensing that they were in danger of exiting the Championship, Meath returned a different team for the second-half.

Wall, typically, seized the responsibility with a burst of pace and a terrific point shortly after the throw-in and Niamh O'Sullivan followed her lead just seconds later.

Duggan then pointed and within three minutes of the restart, Meath had wiped out the deficit.

They lost midfielder Maire O'Shaughnessy to the sin-bin but kept piling on the scores, Grimes kicking three points in a row from frees that were won by Wall, Lally and Aoibhin Cleary.

It amounted to seven points in a row from Meath following the Donegal penalty conversion, leaving them 0-9 to 1-3 clear, though just as they threatened to pull clear they were reeled back in again.

Three Donegal points in a row, including two from Bonner, tied it up for the third time in the game and hinted at a thrilling finale.

Meath looked in real danger, particularly when Wall was dubiously booked and sin-binned for a sliding collision with Nicole McLaughlin, but they rose impressively to the occasion.

Like Wall earlier, Duggan stood up to the plate with three terrific points while Donegal were only able to muster a Karen Guthrie point in response.

Meath scorers: S Grimes (0-5, 4 frees), E Duggan (0-4, 1 free), V Wall (0-1), N O'Sullivan (0-1), O Lally (0-1).

Donegal scorers: N McLaughlin (1-1, 1-0 pen), G McLaughlin (0-2), Y Bonner (0-2), K Guthrie (0-1, 1 free), K Herron (0-1).

Donegal: R McCafferty; E Gallagher, E McGinley, T Kennedy; S Twohig, Nicole McLaughlin, AB Carr; K Herron, Niamh McLaughlin; Y Bonner, N Hegarty, R Rodgers; D Foley, T Hegarty, G McLaughlin.

Subs: K Guthrie for Hegarty (h/t); S White for Rodgers (55).

Meath: M McGuirk; S Ennis, MK Lynch, K Newe; A Cleary, E Troy, A Leahy; O Lally, M O'Shaughnessy; E Duggan, M Thynne, K Nesbitt; N O'Sullivan, S Grimes, V Wall.

Subs: B Lynch for Nesbitt (46); O Byrne for O'Shaughnessy (52); E White for O'Sullivan (57); O Duff for Lynch (60).

Ref: S Curley (Galway).