HawkEye is declared fit for All-Ireland SHC final

HawkEye has been given the green light by the GAA to be put into operation in Sunday's All-Ireland SHC final and tomorrow's All-Ireland senior ladies football semi-finals in Croke Park.

Having suffered "minor hardware failures" last Saturday which prompted the suspension of the score detection technology, the GAA have been convinced by tests carried out by the UK-based innovations company this past week.

A statement from the GAA this afternoon read: "The GAA can confirm that following comprehensive testing and a full review of Hawkeye's score detection technology in recent days, the system will be in use for Sunday's All-Ireland hurling final meeting of Kilkenny and Limerick.

"The system will also be in use tomorrow for the LGFA semi-finals at Croke Park and the Camogie Association's quarter-finals in Thurles."

HawkEye was stood down at half-time in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final between Galway and Derry after a Shane Walsh 45 late in the first half, which clearly went over the bar and between the posts and was awarded by the umpires, was deemed a wide by the system. It was also suspended for the following day's Kerry-Dublin semi-final.

It was the latest in a number of issues HawkEye has experienced in Croke Park this year from information delays to referees as experienced in the All-Ireland SHC semi-final between Limerick and Galway and data not available in the Leinster SHC final.

HawkEye was introduced in 2013 but it had a rocky start after it considered a point by then Limerick minor, now senior star Barry Nash was marked wide in that year's All-Ireland MHC semi-final. Galway won the game in extra-time. Nash is set to start for Limerick in Sunday's All-Ireland SFC final.