Limerick's Cian Lynch emerges as doubt for All-Ireland SHC final amid injury reports

Cian Lynch has emerged as an injury doubt for Sunday's All-Ireland SHC final amid reports that the Limerick star has twisted his ankle in training.
Reports today suggest that Lynch picked up a knock to his ankle during a training session over the weekend and that Sunday's decider will come too soon for the Patrickswell clubman.
The Hurler of the Year had been struggling with a hamstring injury and only made his return to the Treaty fold in their semi-final win over Galway the weekend before last.
Limerick did manage to win the Munster Championship without Lynch, but the camp will know that Kilkenny present a tough challenge to their hopes of landing the All-Ireland title.