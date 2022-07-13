Limerick's Cian Lynch emerges as doubt for All-Ireland SHC final amid injury reports

Lynch came off the bench in Limerick's semi-final win over Galway.
DOUBT: Limerick's Cian Lynch. ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

Wed, 13 Jul, 2022 - 18:57
Shane Donovan

Cian Lynch has emerged as an injury doubt for Sunday's All-Ireland SHC final amid reports that the Limerick star has twisted his ankle in training.

Reports today suggest that Lynch picked up a knock to his ankle during a training session over the weekend and that Sunday's decider will come too soon for the Patrickswell clubman.

The Hurler of the Year had been struggling with a hamstring injury and only made his return to the Treaty fold in their semi-final win over Galway the weekend before last. 

Limerick did manage to win the Munster Championship without Lynch, but the camp will know that Kilkenny present a tough challenge to their hopes of landing the All-Ireland title. 

