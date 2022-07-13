John Kiely: I wondered was I the right man for this job

It’s been a long road for John Kiely. The man who’s steered Limerick to three All-Ireland titles in four years can remember the doubts.

“There were nights when I was pacing the yard out the back, wondering, ‘Am I the right man for this job? Have I got the capacity to deliver what I would expect from myself in terms of the quality and the standards that were required, and the success that’s required?’

“And losing two championship matches in two in 2017 – that wasn’t tenable for me.

“So, losing any more championship matches after that was simply not tenable. If I did, I was gone. Not by anybody else’s volition but my own.”

He’s learned since. Take his view of the importance of the Limerick bench.

“That's not an easy thing to do, to come into a match with that intensity and to slot in as quickly as you possibly can. You don't have time to settle, you have to just get straight into it. Not everybody can do that, so having players that can cope in that situation is a great plus.

“It's down to culture. It's not about the minutes, it's making the minutes count. If you count the minutes you can get lost, I only got five minutes, I only got ten minutes, I only got 15 minutes.

“You could be on for 75 minutes and you mightn't contribute as much as a guy who's on for 10 minutes. It's about making the minutes count and they understand that.

“There are very few days that we don't use the full five (subs) and there's a lot of days that I'd like to have another one or two because I know that I have guys there on the bench that could give me a contribution but I can't draw on it.

“Sometimes you might wish you did something a little bit earlier, sometimes you wish you might have done something a little bit later. You're going to go back and reflect on it from time to time. Your degree of satisfaction will change.”

He’s also aware of the pressure on others. Kiely was asked about match referee Colm Lyons’ task in the context of the Cork official sending off Gearoid Hegarty earlier in the season: “I think you can go and find incidences for every referee that would have been involved with our players or Kilkenny players, so it is what it is.

“We wish him well. It’s a big occasion for him. I’m sure he wants to do the very best job that he can do for his officiating on the day. I’m sure like everybody else he’ll hope that’s he’s not the story of the day, that it’ll be the quality of the two teams and the battle between the two teams.”

He’s studied Kilkenny’s win over Clare: “A devastating performance from those guys, we know how difficult it is to beat Clare.

“We took quite a long time to get on top in that encounter ourselves, went to extra-time and it was a titanic battle with them, so you know for Kilkenny to have done what they did was a serious stamp of authority on their performance on the day.

“They were devastating in terms of their ruthlessness and their efficiency on the ball and obviously in the tackle as well. So we're under no illusions as to the magnitude of the challenge that lies ahead.”

There’s a lot of attention being paid to the 2019 semi-final defeat by Kilkenny, but Kiely points out: “You can go back and you can look at those games and obviously they were huge.

“The one in the quarter-final in 2018 was a very important milestone at that stage for us. It was a fantastic performance by our boys.

“But those are irrelevant really coming into the next day. A lot of their players have moved on. Different people are coaching the team, playing on the team.

“We’ve 14 players from the 2018 panel who are no longer playing with us so there’s a huge change, nearly half the group gone already. So it’s of no consequence really.

“Our focus will be 95% on ourselves, if you like, in terms of what we want to do on the day, in terms of what way we want to play. The performance that we want to bring.”

Kiely makes a telling point about the unity of Limerick’s player group: “It has grown out of the fact that they spent so much time together, be it in the gym together, be it in a bus heading to matches together, here on the training field, in Rathkeale on the training pitches out there.

“When you’re together five nights a week for six, eight months, ten months of the year as it was before, you’ve no choice but to become very, very close. There’s a special gel that runs through the group then, it’s an added bonus, and these boys have that.”

There are distractions this week he doesn’t get involved in. Kilkenny don’t have a hotel this weekend in Dublin but Kiely says, “I’ve been told the same as anybody else - this is what we’re doing, this is where you’ll eat, this is where you’ll sleep and I don’t want to know any more about it really.”

As for the timing of the final?

“It is what it is, we’ve to deal with what it is. Is it the way I’d set it up? No. I think it would have been nice to have had the three (weeks) after the Munster final and three now before the final and maybe have it a little bit later, a couple of weeks later.

“Maybe two, three weeks later. That would be my preference but it is what it is, we’ll get on with it. We’re thrilled to be there, thrilled to be there and privileged to be there.”

He won’t be there as long as his counterpart, mind.

“Most definitely not. Most definitely not! I don’t know how he’s done it. An incredible achievement, what he’s done – a massive, massive achievement.

“If I’m still here in 15 years’ time, somebody better take me away!”

It’s all a far cry from that first season, all things considered.

“2017 was very difficult – very, very difficult.

“But I suppose the first year you get involved is always going to be the toughest year, trying to put your stamp on things. You’re learning on the job as you’re going, if you like.

“You learn about the people that you’ve got with you, helping you to do it, and you figure out their skillset.

“You can go back and say, ‘Right, how can I get more out of each person that’s involved?’ in terms of working with the group, and the group itself obviously evolved as well over time.

“You know, it wouldn’t have been a surprise to me had I got a phone call at the end of 2017 to say, ‘Listen, thanks very much, you’ve done a great job, you’ve done the best you can, but we’re moving on.’

“But thankfully they kept trust in us, and gave us a chance to keep going and see what we could do with the group. Like, I’m very glad of having had that opportunity.”

All of Limerick is.