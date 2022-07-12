Paddy Deegan: U21 loss to Westmeath taught us a 'lot of lessons'

“The captain of the team just walked down there,” notes Brian Cody about Paddy Deegan as the manager is asked about a seemingly unlikely U21 Kilkenny team providing three of the probable team to face Limerick this Sunday.

The year was 2016, the month May, the venue Mullingar’s Cusack Park as Westmeath pulled off a shock two-point win over Eddie Brennan’s side in their Leinster quarter-final.

Along with Conor Browne and Billy Ryan, Deegan is expected to be part of the parade come 3.23pm next Sunday. Substitutes Conor Delaney and Alan Murphy were also part of that U21 team.

The players exorcised a demon or two when they returned as seniors to Cusack Park for the Leinster SHC opener in April.

“First time I played them since was this year, in the senior,” Deegan says. “In Mullingar, the same place. It was tough to take, but something you can take a lot of lessons from that as well.”

Kilkenny bridged a 14-year gap to their last U20/21 All-Ireland title with a surprise win over Limerick last month. That barren spell and Kilkenny’s ongoing eight-year wait for an All-Ireland minor triumph have caused concern in the county as they suggest the talent is not there but Deegan is proof to the contrary.

“My own club, O’Loughlin Gaels, I would have grown up on a team that wasn’t that successful, wouldn’t have won a whole lot, and now we are competing at a high standard in Kilkenny hurling. I don’t think you need to be winning. Obviously, it’s great to be winning underage. You don’t need to be winning everything to produce great hurlers.”

Accompanied by Huw Lawlor and Mikey Butler, the Kilkenny city club now provide half of Kilkenny’s outfield defence. In Brian Hogan, they had one of their own to look up to as a back of note.

"He was a massive influence for all of us, probably more so myself and Huwie than Mikey because we were coming on to the team as Brian was going to retire. Himself and Gorta (Kilkenny selector Martin Comerford) were huge influences on us when we first came on to senior. It is after benefiting us to get that chance to play alongside him.

“I mentioned the two of them because they were the older lads. You also had the likes of Mark Kelly and Mark Bergin on the panel at that stage. They were obviously applying themselves very well coming into training and before matches. It was good to even get a few points off them. They were all involved in underage teams as well, which is great for the younger players in the club.”

Deegan and Lawlor have a pre-match ritual of pucking the sliotar with ferocity at each other from five metres away.

“I’d be very good friends with Hughie off the pitch as well, which is a good thing. I suppose we have kind of a little routine there going so it’s just something we do.

“With myself and himself, we are similar age (both are 26) and we would have been pushing each other along at underage so no, it’s great to have him there as well, because he’s an excellent hurler, he’s an athlete as well so it’s brilliant.”

Deegan returns to the All-Ireland final stage three years after Tipperary beat a 14-man Kilkenny side when Richie Hogan was sent off at the end of the first half. He’s not looking to right a wrong this Sunday, only for the victory.

“Ah sure look, it was obviously massively disappointing in 2019. We obviously wanted to win it that year and look, we were disappointed. Whether we are going to be talking about that, I am not so sure.”