Cian Lynch keen to make up for lost time

Cian Lynch knew he was in trouble. Early on in the Munster SHC game against Waterford he felt something in the back of his leg and knew it was serious from the pain.

“I knew it was something you couldn’t really get up and walk off, you could guess that it was something you could do more damage with.

“The medical team and backroom team worked on it, I did the rehab and got through the few weeks.

“When you’re looking at an injury you don’t want to make it worse or prolong it, that was the main thing - if you came back too early you were extending the rehab time further, it was about being patient.”

Lynch had a frustrating ten weeks waiting for the hamstring injury to heal fully, missing the rest of the provincial championship.

“After a week I was mad for road but you have to be patient and get it right, the medical team and backroom staff were trying to get it right and to get me fully ready to go.

“Testing it going into a match, that’s when you really know how it’ll fare out and thank God I got through it.

“Now it’s about working hard in training and taking every opportunity to push the lads in training, to push the lads on the panel and to try to keep going and putting the hand up. You just take every training (session) as it comes and want to put your hand up. Obviously with Peter (Casey) back, with Barry Murphy back, we have 36 on the panel so everyone wants to keep pushing each other.”

The Patrickswell man tried to contribute even while out injured: “The first game after the injury was hard, I wouldn’t be used to not being togged out and getting ready to go, but we’re such a tight knit group you still feel part of the group.

“As the games went on you want to keep pushing lads, whether that’s through talking to them in the dressing-room or talking on the sideline. You just take opportunities to try something else, to get in the lads’ ears giving them some advice.

“When you watch it you nearly over-analyse it, but when you’re not togged out you can take the opportunity to give some advice to one of the lads playing.

“Every game unfolds in its own way.”

Lynch was involved in the decisions made on returning him to action.

“We worked with very closely with the medical team, anything done or any decision that was made was mutual between all parties. That was the beauty of it and thank God I’m back training and diving on. Getting the few minutes last week was a massive confidence boost for the injury itself, for the next two weeks it’s about keeping pushing on.”

The four-week break after the Munster final was vital in giving him time to recovery.

“One hundred per cent, it was something to aim for. After the Munster final that four weeks, it was a chance to push myself in training to get back to full sprints.”

The reward was that cameo against Galway in the semi-final, and the reception he and Peter Casey, another long-term injury victim, got from the Limerick fans.

“It was great, the Limerick supporters are great, they’ve always been behind us and backed us. It’s great and long may it last. This year getting over the semi-final was massive. In the last five minutes we were able to get ahead by two or three points, so that was massive.

“We’ve experienced both (kinds of) championships, when it’s the round robin and when it’s condensed. I suppose you want to play as many games as you can, that’s the beauty of sport.” Kilkenny dumped them out of the championship three years ago but Lynch steers clear of talk of revenge.

“For us we just want to train hard and keep pushing ourselves - everyone wants to get to an All-Ireland final so we want to keep driving on.

“You just want to live in the moment, never look too far ahead or too far behind. You just want to stay in the present and do as much today to better yourself tomorrow.

“Every game, win or lose, you gain massive experience from what went well, what didn’t go well. Every year there are games where you say to yourself, ‘we need to sort that out or push on there’. You just have to push on and keep learning.” The strength of the group is a recurring point for Lynch.

“Every match, every All-Ireland, is as important as the next - whether as number one or 36, even as a Limerick man I’m massively delighted to be in the position we’re in, and to be pushing yourself on to keep going.

“We’re such a close-knit group, we’re all close friends aside from the hurling that you’re delighted for the lads. Whether you’re injured or not on the 26 you’re still part of the group, that’s the ethos of the group.

“When you’re in the middle of it, you just want to be sure you’re putting in as much effort as you can for the betterment of the group. You don’t want to look too far forward or back to the past too much but to focus on bettering yourself today.”