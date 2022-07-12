Who are the front-runners for the All-Star football awards?

Ethan Rafferty (Armagh).

Could yet be squeezed out in the official awards by steady Shane Ryan but Rafferty was a breath of fresh air for Armagh in the qualifiers and All-Ireland quarter-final.

Chrissy McKaigue (Derry).

On Saturday, he added Robert Finnerty to the list of players he has subdued this year. The Derry captain looked reborn in the man-marking role he was handed.

Jason Foley (Kerry).

Incredibly disciplined all year, not just in his tackling but positional-wise. Always had the speed but Paddy Tally has brought more out of the Ballydonoghue man.

Tom O’Sullivan (Kerry).

Kerry’s best big game player, O’Sullivan is his team’s joint fourth top scorer in this championship. Seamlessly moves between man-marking and attacking.

James McCarthy (Dublin).

Missed the quarter-final but was outstanding for Dublin in the Leinster final and Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final. The Rolls Royce Dublin desperately hopes rolls on into 2023.

John Daly (Galway).

Understated footballer but the quality of his passing to Damien Comer on Saturday was a sight to behold. Has produced some key turnovers like that on Conor Glass to Comer’s second goal.

Lee Keegan (Mayo).

Liam Silke, Dylan McHugh and Gareth McKinless have shouts but Keegan was a primary reason for Mayo coming through the qualifiers and competing with Kerry.

Conor Glass (Derry).

His consideration and commitment to Derry’s structure was a huge part of its success and claiming an historic Ulster title. He’s only going to get better.

Cillian McDaid (Galway).

Since the Connacht final, he has been outstanding and his sheer will was a major factor in dismissing Armagh. Footballer of the year contender.

Paudie Clifford (Kerry).

Keegan kept him quiet in the quarter-final but the leadership Clifford showed against Dublin in the second half was a return to the form he has from the start of the season.

Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin).

The most consistent footballer in the country and possibly the best for the high standards he regularly meets. Drove Dublin’s second-half comeback on Sunday.

Damien Comer (Galway).

Bison-like in how he runs and tackles, Comer is the X factor in the Galway attack. Prepared to put his body on the line time after time for the benefit of his team.

Shane McGuigan (Derry).

Will be disappointed with his display on Saturday but he has an incredible championship with 1-14 from play spearheading Derry’s attack.

David Clifford (Kerry).

Missed the high-scoring Munster final win over Limerick and yet he is Kerry’s second top scorer. He might not be fully fit but it has hardly hampered his exquisite talent.

Shane Walsh (Galway).

Similar to David Clifford, he isn’t playing his best football but the leadership he’s showing is more than good enough for inclusion. His quality and variety of free-taking hits new heights