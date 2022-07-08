Galway claim All-Ireland minor football title with win over Mayo

All-Ireland Minor Football Final

Galway 0-15 Mayo 0-9

Galway saved their best for last as a magnificent display propelled them to the All-Ireland Under-17 football championship title at Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon.

Despite losing to Mayo twice during the Connacht championship, the young Tribesmen made it third time lucky as they powered to a deserved victory in front of 12,789 spectators.

Alan Glynn’s well-drilled side were two points up at the interval and they moved up through the gears during the second half to run out convincing winners of this competition for the first time since 2007.

Mayo were unable to find their best form throughout the course of the game and the Connacht champions were outscored by 0-7 to 0-3 during the second period.

Time and again they struggled to break down Galway’s well-organised defence which was well marshalled by TG4 man of the match, Tomás Farthing, and dual star Cillian Trayers.

Galway’s kick-out strategy also caused Mayo plenty of problems with goalkeeper, Kyle Gilmore, giving a masterclass in restarts and midfielder Jack Lonergan, in particular, reaping the benefits.

The winners made their decisive match-winning break during the third quarter as points from Shay McGlinchey and Colm Costello (2) pushed Galway into an unassailable 0-11 to 0-6 lead.

To their credit, Mayo did give chase with Ronan Clarke kicking two superb points (one from a free) into the breeze to cut the gap to three points after 45 minutes.

In theory the game was there for the taking, but Mayo were unable to get any closer due to a combination of poor decision-making and good Galway defending.

Instead, Galway swept back down the field and picked off scores from Cillian Trayers, Colm Costello (free) and Conor Cox to double their advantage with less than ten minutes remaining.

The Tribesmen sat comfortably on that six points cushion in the closing stages and Mayo’s efforts to stage a comeback received another blow when corner-back Lorcan Silke was shown a black card on 53 minutes.

The closing stages saw Galway manage their way to victory with Stephen Curley glossing the final scoreline with a late point.

They had also led after an end-to-end first half by 0-8 to 0-6 despite playing against the wind.

The young Tribesmen would have been further ahead had Eanna Monaghan’s shot for a goal late just before the break not flown narrowly wide of the Mayo goal.

The Connacht champions could have gone in front after 90 seconds but Niall Hurley saw his goalbound shot from close-range well saved by Galway’s Kyle Gilmore.

The outsiders actually settled quickest and a couple of early frees from captain Eanna Monaghan eased Galway into the lead.

But Mayo gradually grew into the game and points from Cathal Keaveny (free) and the impressive James Maheady tied the game up for the first time.

The teams then traded scores through Monaghan (free) and Ronan Clarke before the aforementioned Maheady fired over two inspirational points from long-range to put Mayo ahead for the first time (0-5 to 0-4) on 19 minutes.

The teams were level four times during the opening period but Galway dominated the rest of the half and well-worked scores from Colm Costello (2, one free), Fionn O’Connor and Stephen Curley pushed them into an 0-8 to 0-5 lead.

Mayo ended a ten-minute spell without a score when centre-half back Colm McHale got forward to shoot a fine long-range effort on the stroke of half-time.

However, Galway dominated the second half and Eanna Monaghan became the first captain from the county to lift the Tom Markham Cup since Paul Conroy 15 years ago.

Mayo: D Dolan; R Mortimer, J MacMonagle, L Silke; L Maloney, C McHale (0-1), P Gilmore; J Keane, L Feeney; J Maheady (0-3), D Hurley, D Duffy; C Keavney (0-1, 1f), R Clarke (0-4, 2fs), N Hurley.

Subs used: O Armstrong for D Hurley (40); Z Collins for Keavney (43); O Cronin for Maheady (57); D Gallagher for Keane (59); S O’Dowd for Feeney (64).

Galway: K Gilmore; T Farthing, R Flaherty, V Gill; M Mannion, C Trayers (0-1), R Coen; J Lonergan, S McGlinchey (0-1); O Morgan, S Dunne, S Curley (0-2); F O’Connor (0-1), É Monaghan (0-4, 3fs), C Costello (0-5, 2fs).

Subs used: C Cox (0-1) for O’Connor (45); O Kelly for Dunne (42); P McNeela for Mannion (56); L Carr for Curley (60); C Dolan for Costello.

Referee: N Cullen (Fermanagh)