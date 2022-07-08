David Clifford wins fitness race as Kerry name team for Dublin clash

There were concerns over the fitness of key forward David Clifford but he has been passed fit to play in Sunday's eagerly awaited encounter
MADE IT: Kerry's David Clifford has been passed fit to play against Dublin. Pic: ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

Fri, 08 Jul, 2022 - 20:07
Eoghan Cormican

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor has named an unchanged team for Sunday's eagerly awaited All-Ireland senior football semi-final clash with Dublin.

There were concerns over the fitness of key forward David Clifford but he has been passed fit to play. Clifford appeared to be struggling for large parts of the eight-point win over Mayo at the quarter-final juncture after seeming to roll an ankle early in the game.

Jack Barry and Adrian Spillane have recovered from the injuries which kept them out of the Mayo clash to be named on the bench.

Barry had been a permanent fixture in the midfield department prior to the county’s last-eight clash and while the Na Gaeil man is understood to be back at full fitness, David Moran holds onto the number eight shirt he wore for the first time this season two weeks ago.

Kerry are bidding for a first championship win over Dublin in 13 years.

Kerry (v Dublin): S Ryan; G O'Sullivan, J Foley, T O'Sullivan; B Ó Beaglaíoch, T Morley, G White; D Moran, D O'Connor; D Moynihan, S O'Shea, S O'Brien; P Clifford, D Clifford, P Geaney.

Subs: S Murphy, T Brosnan, K Spillane, P Murphy, M Burns, J O'Connor, J Savage, G Crowley, J O'Shea, J Barry, A Spillane.

