Weekend previews: Cavan and Westmeath bidding to make Tailteann history 

TODAY.

Tailteann Cup final.

Cavan v Westmeath, Croke Park, 3pm, (B. Cassidy, Derry) Live RTÉ.

The pairing that most people would have predicted at the outset of this inaugural competition and a decent final is in order. Cavan will like to think the battle with Sligo will bring them on more than Westmeath’s facile semi-final victory against Offaly but it also may have exposed some of their shortcomings. They are liable to give the opposition goal chances but then Westmeath spurned several of them the last day and if they are wasteful again they won’t be so fortunate. John Heslin and Ronan O’Toole are match-winners but the steady leadership of Gearóid McKiernan and inside line of Paddy Lynch and Gerard Smith can be the difference. Verdict: Cavan.

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies SFC.

Quarter-finals.

Dublin v Donegal, Avant Money Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, 2pm, (K. Phelan).

Donegal’s attack will always give them a chance even if they have leaked far too many scores at critical points in recent years. However, Dublin looked a more balanced side and are women on a mission this season. If they are to be stopped, it won’t be Donegal doing the halting. Verdict: Dublin.

Cork v Mayo, Cusack Park, 3pm, (S. Mulvihill).

Losing to Dublin by double scores would have upset Mayo slightly but they have had two weeks to shake that off and right themselves for the clash with Cork who boast a 100% record thus far. Cork have had one less game but they exhibited against Donegal that they can withstand good opposition. Verdict: Cork.

Armagh v Kerry, O’Connor Park, 5pm, (S. Curley) Live TG4.

Kerry are undoubtedly improving and the win over Galway was the latest example of their progress. However, they are up against a dazzling attack here who make life so difficult for Meath in their group game. Armagh to make the last four. Verdict: Armagh.

Meath v Galway, O’Connor Park, 7.15pm, (B. Redmond) Live TG4.

The draw against Armagh was a reminder to Meath that they can’t drop their guard as champions. It could prove to be a wake-up call while Galway themselves should have learned something from their shock defeat to Kerry. Verdict: Meath.

Relegation semi-final.

Monaghan v Waterford, Bray Emmets GAA Club, 2pm, (J. Murphy).

Monaghan had a brutal couple of games in the round stages while Waterford at least were competitive in finishing bottom of their section. Waterford can retain their senior status for another season. Verdict: Waterford.