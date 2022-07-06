Cork wait for referee's report before deciding on Ashling Thompson appeal

Cork are waiting to see the referee’s report from Saturday’s Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie championship round-robin game against Tipperary before making any decision on a straight red card shown to Ashling Thompson by Wexford whistler Justin Heffernan.

The Rebels lost to Tipperary by a point, however they had already qualified for the semi-final which will be played in Croke Park on July 23. As it stands, the multiple All-Ireland winner would miss the last four tie.

Cork manager Matthew Twomey explained, “we are waiting on the report from the referee and we will decide then what is the best way to go. Ashling got a yellow card during the game but when the game was over the referee called Ashling and gave her a straight red card.”

Thompson would be a monumental loss to the Rebels as she gives options to management. Normally a midfield player, her versatility allows her to fill any role. Against the Premier County, she lined out at centre-back deputising for regular number six Laura Treacy who was injured.

Twomey also confirmed another stalwart, Orla Cronin has stepped away from the panel. Incidentally, Cronin successfully appealed a red card that allowed her to line out in last year’s All-Ireland final.

“Orla started back training with us last November but stepped away. She came back to us again just before the league final, and the Munster final against Clare was her first game back playing.

“Orla is one of those players who glides around the field and has unbelievable skill and as a link between defence, midfield and the forward line. Many of the younger players look up to her.”

Reflecting on the team’s recent defeat to Tipperary, Twomey said they will learn from it.

“Of course we wanted to win the game, there is no doubt about that. But I think we are after learning an awful lot about ourselves in defeat. I know that is a cliché. We had a frank discussion after the game and we had a very honest conversation again yesterday to see where we are at and what we have to do.

"The performance dipped and if we do that against any of the teams in the semi-final, we are not going to go through.”

Both quarter-finals will take place in FBD Semple Stadium on July 16 when Limerick play Waterford (3.15pm) while Dublin face Kilkenny (5.30pm).