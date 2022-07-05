Fr O'Neills into Junior B football final after win over Oliver Plunketts

Bon Secours Junior B Football Championship semi-final, Passage West GAA Grounds.

Fr. O Neills 3-10 St. Oliver Plunketts 1-14.

Fr O Neills overcame the challenge of St. Oliver Plunkett’s in the Bon Secours Junior B Football Championship semi-final on Tuesday after exciting second half displays from both sides.

Michael Keohane’s man of the match performance wasn’t enough to get Oliver Plunkett’s over the line but he managed all but one point for his team on the day in what was an incredible kicking exhibition.

It might have been a different story only for two outstanding saves from Fr O Neills shotstopper Dave O’Reilly in the first half.

Two goals from Billy Dunne were equally crucial to Father O’Neills taking the victory, his first came only two minutes into the match when he was put clean through and smashed it past helpless keeper Eoin McKennedy.

The second came at a crucial time in the game when it looked like Plunketts were about to mount a comeback. This time Dunne won a 50/50 twenty yards from goal and smashed it high into the net, leaving keeper McKennedy no chance.

A further 1-3 from Paudie McMahon was essential to seal the win and Fr O’Neills will progress to the final where they await the challenge of either Garnish or Diarmuid O Mathunas.

Scorers for Fr. O’Neills: B Dunne (2-1), P McMahon (1-3), J Hankard and D Harrington (0-2 each), K O’Sullivan and E Motherway (0-1 each).

Scorers for St. Oliver Plunketts: M Keohane (1-13), S O’Donovan (0-1).

FR. O’NEILLS: D O’Reilly, R Kenneally, N Griffin, M Millerick, J Barry, Joe Millerick, John Millerick, D Harrington, P Hassett, P McMahon, J Hankard, K O’Sullivan, B Dunne, T Millerick, E Motherway.

Subs: C McHugh, M Motherway, D O’Neill, S O’Riordan, B Kenneally, P O’Sullivan, C Cullinane, P Butler, C Swayne, S McAuley, B Coleman, R Hyde, E Kenefick, S Donnelly, D McAllister, R O’Brien, J Shine, F Duffy, M Hackett, L O’Driscoll.

ST. OLIVER PLUNKETTS: E McKennedy, E O’Driscoll, G McCarthy, C Dullea, M Kelly, O McCarthy, M Collins, P Healy, C McCarthy, R O’Driscoll, C O’Driscoll, M McCarthy, M Keogh, A McKennedy, S O’Donovan.

Subs: S Gazdar, TJ O’Driscoll, D White, D McCarthy, S Crowley.

Referee: Peter O’Leary (Cloughduv).