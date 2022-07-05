RTÉ colleagues back hurling pundit Ursula Jacob over 'nasty, tasteless' social media criticism

RTÉ colleagues have posted strong public support of hurling pundit Ursula Jacob following her 'enough is enough' blast for faceless social media critics on Tuesday night.

The former Wexford camogie star was responding to “nasty, tasteless comments” criticising her and her strong Wexford accent, tweeting: "Usually I never entertain and give keyboard warriors an ounce of time or thought but sometimes enough is enough and standing up for yourself is more important than constantly just putting up with nasty, tasteless comments from faceless cowards.

"Firstly, I am a proud female and proud Wexford woman, who just happens to have a Wexford accent too. Shock horror! I am and will always be forever proud of where I come from so I’m not going to start now or try changing my accent anytime soon.

RTE head of Sport, Declan McBennett, described Jacob as a brilliant player and an excellent pundit, adding "she is on our Sunday Game panels because she has the credibility, an informed opinion and ability to articulate that opinion. We support her unequivocally and utterly condemn personal abuse."

Lead commentator Marty Morrissey added on Twitter: "I’m with you 100% Úrsula as you know anyway. Your reputation as a player and knowledge of the games that you love is untouchable. We are so privileged to have you as part of our team."

Added ex-Tipperary manager and Sunday Game colleague Liam Sheedy: "You are doing a great job and a pleasure to work with."

Jacob tweeted: "I’m well aware that being on a public platform you are always open to debate and discussion not everyone will always like you.

"I’ve also no problem with anyone disagreeing with any comments I make while working with RTÉ or on the Sunday Game, that’s part and parcel of the job. What I do have a problem with is an anonymous person/people setting up a page trying to create headlines out of nothing, facilitating nasty personal attacks and once again targeting another female pundit or presenter.

"Have we seriously not just moved on with the times at all or are we still stuck in the past?

"I have always and will be proud of what I have achieved as a player but also know that I can back myself working as a pundit who is knowledgeable in both hurling and camogie. I’m not into tokenism or making up numbers. I am there because I have a voice and can give an informed and educated opinion."

"At least I am brave enough to stand by my opinion on national TV whereas some faceless coward has to hide behind a keyboard to try promote nothing but pure nastiness and bullying."