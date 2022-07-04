Pat Ryan is to be named the new Cork senior hurling manager

The Cork County GAA Executive will propose the appointment of Pat Ryan as Cork senior hurling manager for ratification at Tuesday night's meeting in Páirc Uí Chaoimh
NEW MAN: Pat Ryan celebrates at the final whistle of the 2020 All-Ireland U20 hurling final. Pic: ©INPHO/Ken Sutton

Mon, 04 Jul, 2022 - 20:41
TJ Galvin

The Cork County GAA Executive will propose the appointment of Pat Ryan as Cork senior hurling manager for ratification at Tuesday night’s meeting in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

A three-year term will be proposed, with selectors to be named at a later date.

Ryan was a winner of Munster and All Ireland Senior Hurling medals as a player with Cork in 1999.

Having won two County titles with Sarsfields as a player (2008 & 2010), he managed his home club to further victories in 2012 and 2014.

Ryan previously served as selector and coach under Kieran Kingston in 2016 and 2017 before returning as Cork U20 hurling manager in 2020 and 2021 when he guided the county to Munster and All Ireland titles in consecutive seasons.

Cork GAA Chairman, Marc Sheehan said, “We are thrilled to have someone of Pat’s calibre so ready to take up the significant mantle of Cork Senior Hurling manager. Having seen his management and coaching skills with our teams previously, I have no doubt that the development of our players is in safe hands.”

Cork GAA CEO, Kevin O’Donovan said, “Pat’s appointment will be another clear example of our desire to provide a pathway to managers and coaches through both Club and County systems. His record in both arenas speaks for itself and we look forward to him building on the significant work completed by the outgoing management team in the ongoing pursuit of Liam McCarthy.”

Dublin v Cork - 2020 Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling All-Ireland U20 Championship Final

