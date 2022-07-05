Stats don’t lie in hurling’s battle of the benches

Lies, damn lies and...

The statistics would indicate Kilkenny’s bench has delivered more than Limerick’s this year but on closer inspection, that statement doesn't stand up to robust scrutiny.

While Kilkenny’s total of 3-17 from their reserves beats Limerick’s 1-17, TJ Reid provided 1-4 of it in the Cats’ Leinster opener against Westmeath. Throw in the couple of points both current starters Billy Ryan and Pádraig Walsh have scored as substitutes and the corrected figure tumbles to 2-10.

It’s also worth pointing out that four of those points were frees from Alan Murphy against Galway in the round-robin game in Pearse Stadium and, of course, Kilkenny have played one more game than Limerick.

That’s not to dismiss the potency Brian Cody has in his reserves – it was Walter Walsh, should he be retained among the replacements for Sunday week, whose catch and pass beautifully set up Cian Kenny for the goal that well and truly put Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final beyond Clare.

And it was a last gasp goal from substitute John Donnelly that appeared to have sent Kilkenny on their way to a draw in Salthill in May only for Conor Cooney to fire over a winning free for Galway.

However, Limerick’s injections have been more consistent, namely David Reidy who has scored in all but one of the four games he has been called on from the bench – he scored four frees in his only SHC start against Clare in Ennis.

Only one point of their total from substitutes was provided by a current starter Darragh O’Donovan although Pat Ryan, who scored a point in each of their first two provincial games, hasn’t been making the 26-man matchday panel since then.

Not that Limerick are boasting the stunning inputs of Shane Dowling, Peter Casey and Ryan as was the case in their All-Ireland winning year of 2018 but their subs continue to make timely interventions. Just as Reidy’s three points were crucial in seeing off Galway on Sunday, it was Conor Boylan’s 67th minute goal against Tipperary that sealed that victory.

Now that two-time hurler of the year Cian Lynch and 2022 All-Star Peter Casey are among the Limerick cavalry, there will be optimism they can - as Henry Shefflin explained Sunday - exchange like for like or even better players.

In Richie Hogan, Cody too has a former hurler of the year who, anecdotal reports suggest, is in mean form in training, while Walter Walsh and Cillian Buckley also have All-Stars to accompany their Celtic Crosses.

With hurling royalty on both benches, July 17 could be a final to send in the crowns.

KILKENNY

Bench total 3-17 (12.2% of total scored in championship): v Westmeath 2-5; v Laois 0-0; v Galway 1-5; v Dublin 0-3; v Wexford 0-2; v Galway 0-1; v Clare 0-1.

Scorers: *TJ Reid (1-4, 0-2 frees, 0-1 65); Alan Murphy (0-5, 4 frees); James Maher, John Donnelly (1-1 each); *Billy Ryan (1 sideline), *Pádraig Walsh (0-2 each); Cillian Buckley, Walter Walsh (0-1 each).

LIMERICK

Bench total 1-17 (11.4% of total scored in championship): v Cork 0-4; v Waterford 0-5; v Tipperary 1-1; v Clare 0-2; v Clare 0-2; v Clare 0-3.

Scorers: David Reidy (0-7); Cathal O’Neill (0-5); Conor Boylan (1-1); Pat Ryan (0-2); *Darragh O’Donovan, Oisín O’Reilly (0-1 each).

*Currently starting games.