Tipp's late, late show secures All-Ireland minor title 

Tipperary 1-17 Offaly 1-16

As unbelievable as the conclusion to this All-Ireland final was, Tipperary's injury-time heroics came as no surprise to those who have been following James Woodlock’s unbreakable charges since the beginning of the championship.

In their opening game in Munster, Tipperary pulled back a six-point deficit to win away to Waterford.

In the provincial decider, and the exact same as transpired yesterday, Tipperary lost one of their key figures - captain Sam O'Farrell - to a red card in the final quarter. Operating with a man less and trailing Clare by three with 13 minutes to play, Tipperary refused to wilt.

In the All-Ireland semi-final against Galway, the Premier youngsters surrendered a six-point lead to fall behind in injury-time, but still found a way to finish on top.

Put simply, their resilience and mental toughness was known and shown prior to this latest act of remarkable defiance.

Go back to the Munster final and who was it that sent over the levelling free in injury-time of extra-time to force penalties only Paddy McCormack.

Four and a half minutes into injury-time yesterday, who was it but McCormack once again that rose above a thicket of bodies and perfectly connected in the air with a Paddy Phelan free to break Offaly hearts.

Given the timing of McCormack’s goal - the clock was 32 seconds over the allotted four minutes of injury-time - the game-winning score was always going to overshadow what came before. But what cannot be overlooked is 14-boy Tipperary outscoring their numerically advantaged opponents by 1-5 to 0-2 following Damien Corbett’s 53rd minute red card for throwing his hurley at Cathal Robinson.

After Offaly’s Adam Screeney converted the free resulting from Corbett’s red card indiscretion, the Leinster champions stood 1-15 to 0-12 in front. The county’s first All-Ireland minor crown in 33 years was roughly 10 minutes in the distance. This was their time.

But instead of using their numerical advantage to either push on or protect their six-point lead, Offaly did neither. They’d add only one further point - a Screeney free - in the remaining 12 minutes.

Tipperary, summoning the same stubbornness and character that carried them into the final, threw over three in-a-row from half-backs Sam O’Farrell and Jack O’Callaghan and the aforementioned McCormack to reduce the gap to a single score.

Screeney’s third free of the afternoon pushed Offaly back out to four in front - 1-16 to 0-15 - two minutes into injury-time. Surely now the Irish Press Cup could not be loosened from their grip?

Tipperary, though, would not bow to the heaving Offaly support in the 20,214-strong crowd (we reckon U16s were not factored into the official attendance as the announced figure didn’t match the almost packed house).

A Darragh McCarthy free and point from full-back Aaron O'Halloran halved the Offaly lead before McCormack stole victory in an incredible final act.

“I was disappointed with our own performance, but the one thing I wasn't disappointed with was that we hung in there and it was never-say-die. Huge character, heart and desire shown, and that's been the same all year,” said Tipp manager James Woodlock.

“It means as much to us as it would have if Offaly had won that game, I sincerely mean that.

“Our U20s were really competitive and our minors are after winning an All-Ireland so it's huge for the senior team to see that and for these boys to springboard into the seniors because we are going to need them over the next couple of years, there's no doubt about that.

“We're showing that we're lagging behind a small bit at senior level, and we need this crop of players to stand up.” In what was an absorbing contest played at a frenetic pace, first half injury-time wasn’t far off rivalling second half stoppages for goalmouth drama.

Half-forward Leigh Kavanagh had the Offaly crowd on their feet with the game’s opening goal just as the clock ticked past the half hour mark.

In the ensuing play, Leo O’Connor’s side almost fashioned a second goal, Niall Furlong hooked by Cathal English as he went to pull the trigger. Another Tipperary intervention was crucial to prevent a Screeney goal in the last play of the half, the diminutive corner-forward twice blocked.

Kavanagh’s green flag was part of an unanswered 1-4 that moved them from 0-7 to 0-6 in arrears to 1-10 to 0-7 in front at half-time.

The faithful teenagers played the better hurling for long, long stretches, shut down Tipperary’s main threats for long, long stretches, and led from the 27th to the 64th minute, but somehow left empty-handed.

A brutally cruel end to a journey that returned Offaly hurling centre stage.

Scorers for Tipperary: D Corbett (0-6, 0-4 frees, 0-1 ‘65); P McCormack (1-1); C Foley (0-1 free), A Daly (0-2 each); A O’Halloran, S O’Farrell, J O’Callaghan, J Egan, D McCarthy (0-1 free), T Delaney (0-1 each).

Scorers for Offaly: A Screeney (0-6, 0-3 frees); D Hand (0-3); L Kavanagh (1-0); D Ravenhill (0-2 frees), S Rigney (0-2 each); D Shirley, C Doyle, C Robinson (0-1 each).

Tipperary: E Horgan (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams); J Quinlan (Fethard), A O’Halloran (Carrick Swans), C O’Donnell (Ballylooby Castlegrace); S O’Farrell (Nenagh Éire Óg), T Sheehan (St Mary’s), J O’Callaghan (Portroe); C Foley (Borrisokane), A Daly (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams); J Egan (Moycarkey Borris), C Martin (Cappawhite), C English (Fr Sheehy’s); D Corbett (Gortnahoe-Glengoole), T Delaney (Cahir), P McCormack (Borris-Ileigh).

Subs: D McCarthy (Toomevara) for Martin (HT); S Butler (Kilsheelan Kilcash) for Delaney (46); S Rowan (Mullinahone) for Foley (55); J Ormond (JK Brackens) for O’Callaghan (58); P Phelan (Upperchurch-Drombane) for Sheehan (58).

Offaly: L Hoare (Carrig & Riverstown); C Larkin (Carrig & Riverstown), J Mahon (Kilcormac-Killoughey), R Kelly (Lusmagh); T Guinan (Kilcormac-Killoughey), B Kavanagh (Kilcormac-Killoughey), D Shirley (Tubber): N Furlong (Tullamore), D Ravenhill (Durrow); L Kavanagh (Kilcormac-Killoughey), C Martin (Tullamore), C Doyle (Clara); D Hand (Kilcormac-Killoughey), S Rigney (St Rynagh’s), A Screeney (Kilcormac-Killoughey).

Subs: C Robinson (Kinnitty) for Martin (43); M Mulrooney (Kilcormac-Killoughey) for Shirley (59); S Connolly (Coolderry) for Hand (62).

Referee: S Hynes (Galway).