Tony Kelly’s All-Ireland semi-final was his side’s in microcosm.

After a terrific Munster championship much was expected of the Clare talisman against Kilkenny, but he struggled to get into the game and by the end had failed to score from play.

That didn’t happen by accident. In the immediate aftermath of the game on Saturday huge emphasis was laid on the Kilkenny management having their team together for a solid block of preparation time - not least by manager Brian Cody himself - and clearly they had planned specifically for the threat Kelly posed.

First, they detailed Mikey Butler to mark the Clare man. Butler has introduced some much-needed pace into the Kilkenny defence and his mobility meant he was a constant thorn in Kelly’s side: the Clare star wasn't able to get free for those surging runs which were a hallmark of his game in the Munster campaign.

It took Kelly four minutes to get even a half-touch on the ball, and three minutes later he took his first shot, from far out on the right wing, but he sent it wide.

Two minutes after that he put in a block on a Kilkenny clearance but it took him until the 16th minute to have another shot at goal - a free from halfway, which drifted wide.

On 24 minutes Butler slipped at exactly the wrong time when Kelly won the ball, but the Clare man put his shot wide. He got on the scoresheet with four minutes to the break from a free, but two minutes Butler won good possession - and a free from a Kelly foul.

After half-time Kelly began to drift in closer to the Kilkenny goal: with Clare in desperate need of goals he needed to be operating in the danger area, but it naturally reduced his involvement in the game as a whole.

In the 35th and 38th minutes he hit two frees, both from long range: one hit the post and the other went wide. In the 41st minute he pointed a 65, but when he went back into his own half to take another free that too went wide.

With time running out Kelly tried to win possession near the goal, and on 64 minutes he finally had a decent chance to run at the Kilkenny goal: he won a close-in free which he blasted over the bar.

On the other hand, in the closing stages Butler won a good ball on the Clare 20-metre line, out near the sideline, and came close to a point of his own - if he’d found his range it would have meant Butler outscoring Kelly from play.

Kelly tried hard to get involved in the play around the middle of the field in the second half but with Kilkenny dominating around the middle he struggled to find the rhythm which had carried him through Munster. He wasn’t the only Clare player whose radar didn’t function in Croke Park either, with the Banner misses soaring above twenty over the course of the game.

Not to mention, of course, the efforts of Mikey Butler.

“I thought Mikey Butler did a very, very good job,” said Kilkenny boss Brian Cody after the game. “He’s just a young lad in the team and he’s been performing very, very well for us in every game, definitely.”

High praise from the master.