Cork SHL round up: Douglas finish top despite defeat to Na Piarsaigh

Douglas finished top of Division 1A of the Red FM Cork SHL despite suffering their first defeat of the season against Na Piarsaigh on Saturday. Two goals from Padraig Guest propelled the Northsiders to a 2-13 to 1-15 victory that guaranteed them Division 1 hurling next season at the expense of Midleton and Newtownshandrum.

Newtown had come agonisingly close to securing a place in next year’s top tier only for Blackrock to edge them by 0-24 to 0-23 on Friday night. Michael O’Halloran’s twelve-point haul proved crucial for the Rockies as they claimed the other spot in the last four.