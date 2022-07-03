Cork SHL round up: Douglas finish top despite defeat to Na Piarsaigh

Douglas finished top of Division 1A of the Red FM Cork SHL despite suffering their first defeat of the season against Na Piarsaigh on Saturday. Two goals from Padraig Guest propelled the Northsiders to a 2-13 to 1-15 victory that guaranteed them Division 1 hurling next season at the expense of Midleton and Newtownshandrum.
Newtown had come agonisingly close to securing a place in next year’s top tier only for Blackrock to edge them by 0-24 to 0-23 on Friday night. Michael O’Halloran’s twelve-point haul proved crucial for the Rockies as they claimed the other spot in the last four.
Fr O’Neill’s defeated Fermoy by 3-23 to 1-14 as Declan Dalton hit 1-12 and Cillian Broderick and Peter Hassett both found the net to finish just behind Blackrock as a result of their head-to-head record.
Killeagh claimed fourth spot, and Division 1 hurling next year, after goals from Eoghan Keniry and Gary Leahy gave them a 2-21 to 3-16 win over Bishopstown. The result means that the Town will join Fermoy in Division 2 next season while Newcestown finished bottom and will ply their trade in the third-tier next season.
Sarsfields were victorious in their top-of-the-table clash with Kanturk in Riverstown on Saturday to finish at the summit of Division 1B. Both sides were already qualified for the last four and down key players as goals from Aaron Myers, Daniel Kearney and James Sweeney helped Sars to a 3-29 to 1-17 victory, Alan Walsh with the goal for Kanturk.
Charleville finished in third place as a result of their 2-17 to 1-20 draw with Bride Rovers on Friday. James O’Brien and Andrew Cagney found the net for Charleville while Cillian Tobin goaled for Bride.
Erin’s Own finished their campaign strongly as goals from Óran O’Regan and Ronan Twomey helped them to fourth spot and a 2-27 to 3-12 win over Mallow while Carrigtwohill claimed the final spot in next year’s Division 1 as a result of their 0-25 to 1-18 win over Glen Rovers. Liam Gosnell hit 0-8 for Carrig and Seán Walsh scored 0-4 while Patrick Horgan pilfered 1-2 for the Glen.
The Glen will join their old rivals from St Finbarr’s in Division 2 next season after the Togher men defeated Ballymartle by 0-19 to 0-14. William Buckley hit 0-10 for the Barrs in a game that condemned Ballymartle to Division 3 for next season.
Div 1 semi finals: Douglas v Kanturk; Sarsfields v Blackrock