Talking Points: Good gut-checks, David Reidy and Shefflin's honourable failure

Kiely will be delighted with the manner of his team’s success

If there’s no bad way to win a semi-final, some methods of victory are more desirable than others. Most obviously, it’s better to win by a puck of the ball than to beat the other crowd out the gate. John Kiely’s team will not enter the All-Ireland final weighted by any false sense of security, the cause of the demise of many a reigning champion in the past.

There were myriad cherries on the icing on yesterday’s cake. Hard-fought wins are by their nature infinitely more satisfying than routs; Limerick will come on a few lengths for the outing; they made an egregious and unforeseeable defensive error for the only goal of the game, which is easily rectifiable; the four forwards taken off know they’ll have to up it in training for the big day; David Reidy did what men sprung from a supposedly deep bench are supposed to do; and they got 19 minutes into Cian Lynch.

In short, the proceedings and the climax set them up beautifully for Sunday week. Saturday’s outcome will have pleased them too. The 2019 All Ireland semi-final, an itch that has not yet been scratched, provides an obvious source of motivation, while older Limerick folk have not forgotten the 2007 final and the physical beating the county took that afternoon.

From a neutral point of view the result was welcome inasmuch as it spares the nation a third Galway/Kilkenny clash of the championship. Bad news for every psychologist, psychiatrist, psychoanalyst, body language expert, quack and chancer who would have been wheeled out in the media to spoof about handshakes, the sundering of father/favourite son relationships and whatnot. Very good news for everyone else.

Limerick’s experience counted

Sometimes a relatively lowscoring match, where rigorous defending compels scores to be gouged out, is far more absorbing and enjoyable than a shootout. Such was the case here, the protagonists producing one of the very best All Ireland semi-finals of the era. Experience and resilience were the two qualities identified by Kiely afterwards as key to the favourites getting over the line.

A third quality was their resources. Lynch and Peter Casey did not make the world spin when introduced but David Reidy, brought on with nine minutes left, did: three points, then fouled for the free with which Diarmaid Byrnes concluded the scoring. Shortly beforehand Seán Finn had clinically defused a long delivery from Eanna Murphy in a situation where a slip could have led to a Galway goal, while for the last play of the day Kyle Hayes didn’t just happen to be in the right place under another Murphy bomb – he made sure he was in the right place to gather and clear his lines. And that was that.

Experience. Resilience. Resources.

Galway’s shooting cost them

There are not many ways for opponents to beat Limerick. There is one guaranteed way for opponents not to beat Limerick: drive more wides. Galway did and they’ll spend the autumn repenting at leisure.

To say that the pair of them were more or less as bad as one another when it came to their shooting (Galway 19 wides, Limerick 15) is to miss the, um, point. Teams attempting to take down Kiely’s troops are required to be substantially more accurate and economical. The MacCarthy Cup holders opened with six points in the first eight minutes; the underdogs registered five wides in the same period. Not auspicious, and it wasn’t as though the latter had the excuse of a four-week break.

Even then the thought occurred that already they needed a goal, upon which things got worse with Conor Cooney mis-hitting a handy free, both Darren Morrissey and Jack Grealish missing the target with hopeful and frankly unnecessary efforts from distance and Hawk-Eye overturning two scores. Galway ought to have been closer at half-time, then, yet a four-point deficit was no Everest. By still being in the game at the interval they had done the important bit.

Come the final furlong, and every shot counting, misses by Aaron Gillane and Declan Hannon left the door ajar. But Tom Monaghan, Evan Niland and Fintan Burke had wides at the other end, the latter from a lineball he might have opted against going for broke with.

For what it’s worth, a personal view is that the percentage option with a late sideline cut is to keep the sliotar in play and recycle it, ideally to a half-forward charging in to take a pass from one of the inside attackers. An opinion that Tony Kelly made look silly in the Munster final.

Shefflin’s debut season culminates in honourable failure

To produce one’s best display of the championship in one’s biggest match of the championship reflects well on a management team. After the dismal showing in the Leinster final and the fortunate adequacy against Cork, Henry Shefflin’s side belatedly gave a proper account of themselves and in doing so pressed Limerick harder than they’ve been pressed in the championship for three years. It may or may not constitute a consolation for them.

Marking Shefflin’s first season among the Tribes and a 7 out of 10 seems appropriate. He was feeling his way, getting to know his players, sorting the wheat from the chaff and – not that he could have stated this in public – partly decommissioning what remained of the 2017 All Ireland winners in order to build the county’s potential next All Ireland winners. They may not regain the MacCarthy Cup on his watch but this is Shefflin’s team now.

That he came up honourably short is not something he’ll take any satisfaction out of and it’s not what he crossed the Shannon for. In the end Galway found their level for 2022. For the moment it’ll have to suffice.