Brilliant Kilkenny roar into final with demolition of Clare

All-Ireland SHC semi-final: Kilkenny 2-26 Clare 0-20

A phenomenal first half from Kilkenny in Croke Park this evening shot them into their 17th All-Ireland final appearance under Brian Cody.

Fourteen points up, 1-17 to 0-6, after a period in which they hit just one wide and had another saved, their clinical hurling was too much for Clare who, hitting a colossal 24 wides, looked nothing like the team that sparkled in Munster.

A 39,626 crowd, predominantly Clare, watched on as Cian Kenny found the net to put the underdogs 15 ahead in the 43rd minute. Shane O’Donnell and David Fitzgerald, who both had goal attempts saved, and David McInerney showed heart when team-mates lost it but Kilkenny weren’t going to be touched.

Clare had been hurt by John Conlon’s 11th hour withdrawal with a suspected hip problem but he would hardly have stemmed enough of the flow coming the way of the Clare backs. Plenty of their problems originated from the lack of thought put into the deliveries to their forward line but then there was the wide count too – 11 wides and three short by half-time in contrast to one wide for the Cats.

Clare led 0-2 to 0-1 after five minutes but the next six points came from the Leinster champions, Adrian Mullen scoring the first couple of them. TJ Reid was buzzing everywhere, set up Mullen for that second point, sending over an 11th minute free and then teeing up Eoin Cody for a point after dispossessing Conor Cleary.

Long-range shooting was keeping Clare in touch but their indiscipline was costly and Tony Kelly was a largely anonymous figure in the opening half. Typical of Clare’s difficulties was the 24th minute score for Mullen when Rory Hayes did so well to clear his lines but only to Reid who assisted his Ballyhale Shamrocks man.

As Kilkenny backs dominated the air and hoovered up breaking ball, Billy Ryan put Kilkenny 10 up on the half-hour mark seconds after Eibhear Quilligan saved brilliantly from Cody.

Fitzgerald soloed strongly in the 34th minute but his handpass to Aron Shanagher was overcooked. Two minutes later, Peter Duggan then had a goal attempt swiped away on his backswing and the ball was shortly sent down the field where after a scramble for possession it sprung for Martin Keoghan to register a goal and become Kilkenny’s sixth starting forward to score from play.

Scorers for Kilkenny: T.J. Reid (0-10, 7 frees); C. Kenny (1-2); A. Mullen (0-4); E. Cody (0-3); M. Keoghan (1-0); P. Walsh, C. Browne, B. Ryan (0-2 each); W. Walsh (0-1).

Scorers for Clare: T. Kelly (3 frees, 1 65), S. O’Donnell (0-4 each); D. Fitzgerald (0-3); D. Ryan, P. Duggan (1 free), M. Rodgers (0-2 each); R. Hayes, D. McInerney, R. Taylor (0-1 each).

KILKENNY: E. Murphy; T. Walsh, H. Lawlor, P. Deegan; M. Butler, R. Reid (c), M. Carey; C. Browne, C. Kenny; T.J. Reid, P. Walsh, B. Ryan; A. Mullen, M. Keoghan, E. Cody.

Subs for Kilkenny: W. Walsh for M. Keoghan (h-t); J. Donnelly for P. Walsh (49); R. Leahy for C. Browne (62); A. Murphy for B. Ryan (66); D. Blanchfield for M. Carey (70+2).

CLARE: E. Quilligan; R. Hayes, C. Cleary, P. Flanagan; D. Ryan, D. McInerney, P. Fitzpatrick; C. Malone, R. Taylor; S. O’Donnell, D. Fitzgerald, T. Kelly (c); D. Reidy, I. Galvin, P. Duggan.

Subs for Clare: A. Shanagher for I. Galvin (26); M. Rodgers for D. Reidy, C. Nolan for P. Fitzpatrick (both h-t); S. Meehan for P. Duggan (49); S. Morey for R. Taylor (65).

Referee: F. Horgan (Tipperary).