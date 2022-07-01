Six month ban for Armagh's Tiernan Kelly

Armagh’s Tiernan Kelly has been given a six-month suspension for the eye-gouging incident at the end of normal time in last Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC quarter-final defeat to Galway.

Kelly is among four players, three from Armagh, to be issued proposed bans by Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) arising from the brawl. The other three are all substitutes – Armagh’s Conor Turbitt and Blaine Hughes and Galway’s Cathal Sweeney – and have all be recommended one-match penalties for acting dangerously towards an opponent. The Irish Examiner also understands the counties have been hit with €10,000 fines.

Tiernan Kelly has received the 24-week ban for an altercation involving Galway forward Damien Comer as the two sets of players returned to their dressing rooms on the Cusack Stand side of Croke Park after Armagh forced extra-time.

On Wednesday, the counties were given notice of Galway captain Seán Kelly and Armagh co-skipper Aidan Nugent’s one-match bans after they were sent off by David Coldrick for contributing to a melee. The pair were issued with red cards prior to the start of extra-time.

Armagh also received confirmation that Greg McCabe has seen his one-match ban for his sending off in normal time against Galway doubled as he was dismissed in February’s Division 1 win over Tyrone in the Athletic Grounds, a repeat Category III infraction. Should he accept the penalty, he will miss the first two games of next year’s Allianz Football League.

Armagh and Galway were today asked to identify players that had been singled out by the CCCC following their review of the brawl in conjunction with Coldrick. It concluded an intense three-day examination of the violent scenes after the referee’s report was received on Monday evening.

Kelly and possibly Nugent are expected to contest their penalties in front of the Central Hearings Committee (CHC) with the former’s meeting anticipated this evening ahead of facing Derry in Saturday week’s All-Ireland semi-final.

The pair are expected to have their bans quashed due to mistaken identity, although Galway only learned of Sweeney’s punishment last night.

All the players can contest their bans to the CHC. If they are upheld, they have the option of seeking a meeting with the Central Appeals Committee and after that the Disputes Resolution Authority.