Avondhu survive late Imokilly rally to progress to prelim round final 

Avondhu 2-15 Imokilly 1-17

Avondhu defeated Imokilly by the narrowest of margins to book their place in the Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC Divisions/Colleges Preliminary round final against Carbery at Ballynoe tonight.

In pole position ahead by seven points with five minutes of normal time remaining in this thoroughly enjoyable encounter, Imokilly to their credit fought back to outscore their opponents 1-4 to one point to ensure an exciting finish.

If truth be told, Avondhu should never have been in that position as they squandered five goal opportunities over the hour - three of these in the first half.

It was Cormac Beausang who opened the scoring in the second minute for Imokilly, but it didn’t take Avondhu long to get a grip around the midfield area where Sean Walsh impressed, with points duly arriving from Shane Beston and a brace of placed balls from Mark Lenihan.

Their advantage increased, 0-5 to 0-2, before Imokilly levelled the match 0-5 each. Winning most of their own kick outs, Imokilly were rewarded with some excellent free-taking from Mike Kelly.

With the momentum switching from end to end, Dave Pyne’s 25th minute goal was the catalyst Avondhu needed to surge ahead - Sean O’Sullivan providing the assist to the midfielder to yield an interval lead of 1-6 to 0-7.

While Beausang, once again opened the scoring like he did in the first-half for the east Cork side, Avondhu managed to keep their distance courtesy of Sean Walsh, Jack Twomey and Jimmy Sheehan to maintain their two-point advantage, 1-9 to 0-10 on 40 minutes.

However, it was during the next 10 minutes the north Cork men turned the screw when they kicked unanswered points from Lenihan, Walsh, Sheehan and Kieran Twomey to move six up.

Imokilly pulled two points back, but they received a further setback when Sean O’Sullivan scored Avondhu’s second goal six minutes from time, 2-13 to 0-12.

Imokilly then gave themselves a fighting chance when Beausang got through to raise a green flag in the 56th minute. And while Beston made it a five-point match, Imokilly were not done yet. Danny Creedon pointed twice from play, and he got a third from a free - as Imokilly shouted for a penalty following a foul on Bennett - to close the gap.

When veteran Pearse O’Neill (introduced at half-time) found the range in the 63rd minute, the deficit was down to one.

Avondhu held out, and now join their hurling counterparts in the preliminary round finals next week.

Scorers for Avondhu: S O’Sullivan and D Pyne (1-0 each), J Sheehan (0-1 free), M Lenihan (0-2 frees, 0-1 45), S Walsh and K Twomey (0-3 each), S Beston (0-2), J Twomey (0-1).

Scorers for Imokilly: C Beausang (1-3), D Creedon (0-2 frees) and M Kelly (frees) (0-4 each), T Hartnett (0-2), P O’Neill, Kyle O’Shea, S Bennett, S O’Reilly (0-1 each).

AVONDHU: T O’Neill (Ballyclough); K Roche (Mitchelstown), E Burke (Kilshannig), J O’Gorman (Kildorrery); A Finnegan (Ballyclough), B Guerin (Kilshannig), W Fouhy (Kildorrery); S Walsh (Mitchelstown), D Pyne (Glanworth); K Twomey (Kilshannig), S Beston (Mitchelstown), J Twomey (Kilshannig); J Sheehan (Mitchelstown), M Lenihan (Buttevant), S O’Sullivan (Mitchelstown).

Subs: R Murphy (Glanworth) for J Twomey (40), D Kent (Kildorrery) for A Finnegan (53).

IMOKILLY: Kieran O’Shea (Aghada); Kyle O’Shea (Aghada), O Kelleher (Glanmire), S O’Reilly (Glenville); P Fitzgerald (Erin’s Own), J Tynan (Aghada), T Hartnett (Aghada); C McLaughlin (Cobh), C Terry (Aghada); C Beausang (Midleton), M Kelly (Castlemartyr), D Creedon (Aghada); E Condon (St Catherine’s), S Bennett (Aghada), C Spriggs (Cobh).

Subs: P O’Neill (Aghada) for C Terry (half-time), J Kingston (Glanmire) for C McLaughlin (half-time), S de Burca (Carrigtwohill) for P Fitzgerald (47), D Kearney (Cobh) for C Spriggs (47), A Mylod (Erin’s Own) for E Condon (58).

Referee: Canice Walsh (Nemo Rangers).