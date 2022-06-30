Leo O'Connor: Limerick conveyor belt won't stall

When John Kiely’s Limerick put their championship aspirations on the line on Sunday afternoon in Croke Park, they will do so with a group of players that has largely, at one time or another, been coached by current Offaly minor manager Leo O’Connor.
The Claughaun clubman was a central figure in the overhauled Limerick development squad process, and while his focus has switched to the midlands now, he remains confident that the fruits of his labour, and that of many others like him, will continue to flourish for some time yet – starting with Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final against Galway.
“Honestly I think it’s in Limerick’s own hands.
“I’m hearing good vibes and hopefully they get their act together. Their injuries are beginning to come back and by God when you look at bringing back Peter Casey, Barry Murphy and certainly Cian Lynch, that can only be positive for Limerick."
O’Connor suggested that while there was likely to be some examination of the recent downturn at minor level, with no win over another Liam MacCarthy Cup county in the last two years, that the structures in Limerick are such that this would be a temporary setback.
“The Limerick thing didn’t happen overnight.
“I would categorically turn around and tell you that it took 10 years. In 2011, I managed a Limerick team that won an U-21, in 2013 they won a Munster Senior Hurling title. From there on in it gradually started building.
"In 2013 we were in an All-Ireland minor semi-final. ’14 All Ireland Minor Hurling final. ’15 ironically we were beaten in a quarter final by Galway. There’s seven of them now on the Limerick senior hurling team. From that point of view it’s how it’s managed and how it’s phased through. It took time to build it, and one or two bad seasons doesn’t undo it either."