Leo O'Connor: Limerick conveyor belt won't stall

When John Kiely’s Limerick put their championship aspirations on the line on Sunday afternoon in Croke Park, they will do so with a group of players that has largely, at one time or another, been coached by current Offaly minor manager Leo O’Connor.

The Claughaun clubman was a central figure in the overhauled Limerick development squad process, and while his focus has switched to the midlands now, he remains confident that the fruits of his labour, and that of many others like him, will continue to flourish for some time yet – starting with Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final against Galway.