Leo O'Connor: Limerick conveyor belt won't stall

The Claughaun clubman was a central figure in the overhauled Limerick development squad process, and while his focus has switched to the midlands now, he remains confident that they will flourish for some time yet
Leo O'Connor: Limerick conveyor belt won't stall

ROLLING ON: Limerick's Diarmuid Byrnes and Cian Lynch celebrates after the game. ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Thu, 30 Jun, 2022 - 07:38
Kevin Egan

When John Kiely’s Limerick put their championship aspirations on the line on Sunday afternoon in Croke Park, they will do so with a group of players that has largely, at one time or another, been coached by current Offaly minor manager Leo O’Connor.

The Claughaun clubman was a central figure in the overhauled Limerick development squad process, and while his focus has switched to the midlands now, he remains confident that the fruits of his labour, and that of many others like him, will continue to flourish for some time yet – starting with Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final against Galway.

“Honestly I think it’s in Limerick’s own hands.

“I’m hearing good vibes and hopefully they get their act together. Their injuries are beginning to come back and by God when you look at bringing back Peter Casey, Barry Murphy and certainly Cian Lynch, that can only be positive for Limerick."

O’Connor suggested that while there was likely to be some examination of the recent downturn at minor level, with no win over another Liam MacCarthy Cup county in the last two years, that the structures in Limerick are such that this would be a temporary setback.

“The Limerick thing didn’t happen overnight.

“I would categorically turn around and tell you that it took 10 years. In 2011, I managed a Limerick team that won an U-21, in 2013 they won a Munster Senior Hurling title. From there on in it gradually started building. 

"In 2013 we were in an All-Ireland minor semi-final. ’14 All Ireland Minor Hurling final. ’15 ironically we were beaten in a quarter final by Galway. There’s seven of them now on the Limerick senior hurling team. From that point of view it’s how it’s managed and how it’s phased through. It took time to build it, and one or two bad seasons doesn’t undo it either."

More in this section

Mayo celebrate after the game 25/6/2022 Dr Hyde Park to host Friday night All-Ireland minor final between Mayo and Galway
Mayo v Monaghan - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 1 Seamus 'Banty' McEnaney steps down as Monaghan manager
Kerry v Mayo - Allianz Football League Division 1 Final Michael Duignan: Tomás Ó Sé 'in the running' for Offaly job
<p>PRIDE: The Gaelic Games family encourage all clubs to show their visibility on pride weekend and express solidarity with those who are LGBTQI+. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile</p>

‘Donal Óg, to all intents and purposes, changed my life’

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices