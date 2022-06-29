Colin Sheridan: History should be kind to James Horan

Managerial resignations in the GAA are the strangest of things. There is no severance package. No farewell tour. No retiring of a jersey. They usually follow a defeat, and that defeat - regardless of previous success - usually follows a period of unrest or discomfort. Definitely an ennui of unease between the parting manager and his masters - the fans. Unease, defeat, reflection, resignation, eulogy. In that order.

Few, if any, walk away on top. Jim Gavin was exceptional for many, many reasons, and the manner of his departure was one of them. He left it how he lived it. For almost everyone else, though, you leave wishing it could have ended differently. James Horan departs Mayo after two terms, and a legacy that can only be topped by a manager that actually goes and wins the bloody thing. Whoever does that, it should be pointed out, will likely have Knock airport named after them.

The first time I saw James Horan he strolled into a dressing room wearing - as I remember it - a pair of green, bootcut jeans. It was the halcyon days of the early nineties, when county selector's kids could hang around dressing rooms on gameday without fear of censure from the CCCC. I was 12, and recall nothing of how Horan played that evening, against Roscommon in an U21 championship game, but I remember the jeans, and, more than that, I genuinely remember the enigmatic air of a man a little different from his teammates. By the time he lobbed Kerry’s Declan O’Keeffe in Croke Park in an All-Ireland semi final four years later, everyone else saw it too.

Mayo were used to rebellious, free thinkers in football; Willie Joe, McHale and later McDonald, all did things a little differently. Horan was different in an entirely different way. A non-conformist. A touch aloof. Perhaps because of that, he was not an obvious candidate for management. Perhaps because of that, it made him the manager he became.

For a myriad of reasons, managing Mayo is a moveable feast. If it was only about managing a team of footballers the county may have long ago added to their paltry three All Ireland titles, but, as is the way of these things, the role encompasses small print that would scare off most sane minded people. Clubs, county boards, sponsors, good actors, bad actors, media - local and national - all have to be tolerated, placated, and handled. Horan was often justifiably accused of stubbornness in his dealings with many of these interlocutors.

Suffice to say that it was this stubbornness that enabled him survive the crescendo of chaos that surrounds his role. It has been pointed out many times this week the low ebb the team was at when he took over from John O’Mahony in the winter of 2010, what is quickly forgotten is how tumultuous and toxic things were off the field. The same year he first got the job, a strategic review was initiated and executed to identify the many failings in footballing infrastructure within the county.

The review was completed, but never saw the light of day.

Twelve years and two terms later, Horan departs with the Mayo fans much the richer for the many journeys he took them on, but, behind the scenes, many of the same failings remain.

Mayo manager James Horan and his players stand for the playing of the National Anthem during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final match between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

In footballing terms Mayo undoubtedly overachieved, in every other sense, the county is still back in 2010.

Everyone wants the same thing, but there is little consensus on how to achieve it.

In that respect, Horan’s six Connacht titles, four All Ireland appearances and one NFL crown over two spells and six seasons, were remarkable. His second spell may well be defined by two performances - one, the excruciating loss to Tyrone in last year's decider, arguably Mayo's greatest opportunity to win in 70 years, the other, the ending of Dublin's 45 (championship) game unbeaten run in the game that preceded that devastating final loss.

In both those games his team shared many of Horan’s best and worst characteristics - an unwillingness to conform, a defiance, a stubbornness epitomised in both a reluctance to wilt, or, critically in the Tyrone game, change.

Perhaps Horan's greatest ability as a manager was his enabling of young talent. As blessed as he was to inherit a team with a teenage Aidan O’Shea and Cillian O’Connor, it was to his immense credit he trusted them, giving them status and responsibility within an embattled group. He repeated the trick in identifying Ryan O’Donoghue and Oisin Mullen as leaders.

The development and improvement in players like Jordan Flynn and James Carr has been no coincidence, either. Arguably, he trusted some of his lieutenants to a fault, but it has to be remembered, the only way he could’ve bettered what he did, was by winning an All-Ireland. He now faces that most unusual of scenarios; watching his own footballing wake.

Reading - or not reading - his managerial obits, no doubt tasting the irony in the words of so many feting his achievements, while wondering aloud who’ll be next, and how they can do it better. He might well relax, and watch them try.