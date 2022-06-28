Launch of report into ill-discipline overshadowed by 'ugly' Galway-Armagh scenes

THE launch of a report of recommendations into tackling abuse in sport of referees, match officials and players was overshadowed today by questions about the scenes which marred the Armagh-Galway All Ireland quarter final on Sunday.

The report by the Joint Committee of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Media and Sport recommends that sports governing bodies have funding withheld for failing to tackle abuse in their sports, as well as the appointment of a disciplinary ombudsman.

While much of the launch at Government buildings today focused on 11 recommendations to eradicate ill-discipline, Sunday’s scenes at Croke Park where Galway’s Damien Comer appeared to be gouged were never far away.

When asked for his view of what happened at the full time whistle when a fight between both teams occurred near the tunnel as both teams left the field at fulltime of normal time, Deputy Alan Dillon described the incident as “ugly".

However, Dep Dillon also questioned the appeals process available to players after conviction of offences and was quick to rule out a criticism from certain commentators that teams should not have to use separate exits and changing room areas, as a preventative measure.

He called on the GAA and its disciplinary committee, CCC, to issue a swift disciplinary process to insure that the perpetrators were dealt with “swiftly".

“They were ugly scenes and sanctions need to be imposed on the perpetrators for bringing the game into disrepute, and then that will be dealt with by the CCC, and by the governing body (GAA).

“But we have to also look at it within the context of ‘Do we see this happening across the country’?” asked Dep Dillon, before adding “Occasionally.” In questioning the instance of the various appeals processes open to players as ongoing “food for thought” for referees and officials, about their authority in handling disciplinary matters.

When asked if separate exits from the field of GAA teams at Croke Park was an answer in curbing such violence, Dillon was clear: “I don’t think so.”

“I think it’s too simplistic and it goes across all organisations - this could happen in rugby and soccer etcetera, and I think changing such a scenario is a swift action, but in the spirit of what happened on Sunday when you had both teams going into a period of extra time.”

Deputy Dillon added that the issue of non-playing members of the wider squad being allowed enter the field of play is one which the GAA must address.

“I think they all congregated (at the tunnel area) and two non-playing officials intervened that certainly contributed, where you have players that aren’t part of the match day squad mixing with players who were leaving the field certainly didn’t help.”