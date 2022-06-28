Five possible consequences from Armagh-Galway brawl

FIVE POSSIBLE OUTCOMES FROM SUNDAY’S BRAWL:

1. Extended panel members lose matchday privileges.

Not something that might be seen in the short term but don’t be surprised if next season injured players or members of the extended panel not in the matchday squad are not permitted to enter the playing field or their team’s dressing room as has been the case. In some county grounds, such players would only be permitted to take a seat in a stand but that obviously wasn’t the case in Croke Park on Sunday. For All-Ireland finals, extended panel members have been allowed to tog out but that might now fall by the wayside from 2023. For years, the GAA have worked towards policing the sideline. Now their eyes are trained to do the same for the dug-out/team seating area.

2. Beefed-up stewarding.

Croke Park is supposed to have the strongest stewarding presence in the country and as last Sunday’s quarter-finals were attended by 71,151 people, the biggest crowd at a sports event in Ireland in nearly three years, there would have been more maors than usual. You can be certain there will be a review of what happened two days ago because there was a breakdown in stewarding. Expect a stronger presence at half and full-time this weekend to ensure there are no repeat incidents as teams leave the field and go into the Hogan Stand. The Clár an Lae will likely stress that in more certain terms one team has to remain on the field at half-time.

3. Rule changes.

It is the norm in the Premier League for clubs to be fined for losing control of their players. However, at inter-county level that practice has gone out of fashion simply because it has been considered counterproductive and a number of them rarely paid up. Would losing home advantage for a game in next year’s league be suitable or does it go far enough. Next year, every Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cup team is guaranteed one home championship game to fall in line with the various hurling tiers. Would losing the benefit of that on and off the field be a more appropriate punishment for such serious acts of indiscipline as this past weekend? Eye-gouging is also not mentioned specifically in the GAA Official Guide.

4. Separate pitch entrances.

Many will remember the old Páírc Uí Chaoimh and players having to make their way through supporters to get to the pitch, but in the redesign, Cork were determined for there to be two different pitch accesses for the teams to avoid skirmishes between opposing players. It has worked a treat and it may be something the GAA might consider doing in both the Hogan and Cusack stands if they choose not to direct one team to prepare in the former and the other in the latter. There are logistical issues attached to that but they are small in comparison to avoiding unseemly incidents and ensuring players’ safety.

5. Defining a melee.

After Jason Forde was suspended for a game arising for contributing to a melee in the 2017 Division 1 semi-final win over Wexford, Tipperary secretary Tim Floyd drafted a motion seeking for it to be defined. He had said: “It doesn’t define it in the rulebook and for GAA purposes I feel it should be stated. At least if there was a number on it, say five or more.” That’s what was put into the proposal at the following year’s Congress but it was defeated, receiving just 31%. Indeed, some of the discussion was almost mocking. “It's a sniff test thing, you know it when you see it,” dismissed one delegate about putting a number on it. Floyd is not a man to say he told you so but...