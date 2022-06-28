Former Ireland rugby captain Ciara Griffin makes return to ladies football

Women's Autumn International, Energia Park, Donnybrook, Dublin 12/11/2021

Tue, 28 Jun, 2022 - 11:47
Cian Locke

Former Ireland rugby captain has returned to her Gaelic football roots after retiring from international rugby. 

And she has stated on her Instagram account that she was marking fellow former international rugby player Louise Galvin.

Griffin retired from Ireland international duty aged just 27 last November having earned her 41st and final cap against Japan at the RDS.

The Ballymacelligott native made her international debut in 2016.

Griffin was Ireland captain during the most turbulent period in Ireland women's rugby history after the team failed to qualify for the 2022 Rugby World Cup.

This led to the women's team having a fallout with the IRFU after comments from the former director of the women's game Anthony Eddy.

Now Griffin she is back to her first love in ladies Football.

