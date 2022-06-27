Bryan Sheehan: Galway or Armagh would have knocked out sloppy Kerry

Kerry would be out of All-Ireland contention but for Mayo’s profligacy in front of goal, former Kingdom star Bryan Sheehan believes.

Sheehan was unimpressed with much of Kerry’s play in Sunday’s quarter-final victory and believes a more potent attacking side would have capitalised on some disjointed build-ups and poor decision-making from Jack O’Connor’s men.

Speaking on the Irish Examiner Gaelic Football Podcast, the five-time All-Ireland winner lamented Kerry’s use of the ball in Croke Park.

“If you were playing a Dublin or Armagh or Galway, and Kerry turned over the amount of ball they turned over, they would have been punished, big time.

“They just came up against a team in Mayo who, as we are always talking about, don’t convert their chances.

“Mayo had a period for 15 minutes in the second half where they kicked four or five wides on the trot and dropped two or three short. That’s been their Achilles heel, conversion rate up front.”

In fact, Mayo managed just four scores from 16 shots during the second half. And while he found it alarming that Kerry coughed up those opportunities, Sheehan accepts the laboured display could be partly excused by lack of recent match practice.

“Kerry needed that game, they needed to get the dirty petrol out of their system. They didn’t know where they were at. It’s the first serious outfit they have met since the league.

“Now they have had it, they know what level it takes to play inside in Croke Park. But they are still big areas to work on. The amount of balls they turned over in the final third. The amount of balls they kicked into David Clifford, balls in the air for a back to come through a fella.

"I thought at times David was very isolated. He was the only forward in there and that’s why we were forcing a lot of kicks into him.

“Then there were times when Gavin White ran into cul de sacs and got turned over. Their efficiency up front is not good enough for the amount of times they go into the opposition half.”

Sheehan continues to worry about Kerry's lack of goals, with only talisman Clifford hitting the net against Mayo.

“You can't just flick a switch in an All-Ireland semi-final and that’s going to happen.

“That’s the worry I had in those other couple of games in the Munster Championship. It’s definitely going to be a concern going forward, because you need goals to win games.

"The only plus is they are not conceding goals. They are not coughing up goal chances, but the game will come where they concede one or two goals. Then are they going to outscore the opposition at the other end?”