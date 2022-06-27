Rory Gallagher confident Derry's quality can take them further

All-Ireland SFC quarter-final: Derry 5-13 Clare 2-8

Long after the post-match media duties had been completed and the Derry players had showered and changed, Rory Gallagher did a short interview for the county's social media channels.

"We came here feeling fairly clear that if we played to the high levels that we can, we were going to win," he said, matter of factly. "We opened up the game very early on and it turned out a lot easier than we ever would have thought."

No danger of killing Clare with kindness there. Earlier, Gallagher spoke to the general media about the 'devastating brilliance' of various Derry players. He didn't name them but surely had Shane McGuigan in mind after a stunning display that yielded 1-8 — 1-7 from open play — Conor Glass, Chrissy McKaigue and Brendan Rogers.

Just three years after competing in Division 4 of the league, and losing a Round 2 qualifier at home to Laois, there is a strong confidence about this Derry group and, privately, you can be sure the bullish Gallagher believes they are capable of going all the way.

"We feel we have built," said Gallagher. "We're far from perfect but we've done an awful lot right. The thing is now we have to improve massively going into the next game because, hand on heart, you know, with all due respect to Clare, they haven't been in the latter stages. It's going to be a big step up the next day."

Having previously taken out Roscommon, the Division 2 champions, Clare never looked likely to dump the third-placed team in this year's second tier out, trailing from pillar to post.

Colm Collins opted for a cautious, counter-attacking strategy and while Derry got sucked into that sort of game against Donegal in the Ulster final, they quickly got on top this time and imposed their own, more adventurous gameplan. It paid off as they became just the third team in the history of the All-Ireland quarter-finals to score five or more goals, Kerry (seven v Kildare in 2015) and Dublin (five v Cork in 2019) being the others.

"Probably we went out to open the game up quite early and you knew, to do that, you were going to leave a bit of leakiness," said Gallagher, eyeing the two goals they conceded. "We didn't want to be cautious in our approach because we felt that would play into Clare's hands."

As part of the ploy, Gallagher shifted Brendan Rogers out of full-back, where he'd starred in the Ulster final, and coupled him up with Glass in the middle of the field.

"Well look, Clare don't play with orthodox inside players," explained Gallagher. "They play with Keelan Sexton up, but even early on he was defending so there's no point in having Brendan marking somebody when there's nobody to mark. We put him out on the big man and under the kick-outs in the middle of the field and asked him to push on and I thought he acquitted himself quite well."

Derry's early goals - Benny Heron and Glass smashed in 10th- and 13th- minute majors - got them up and running and allowed them to do pretty much as they pleased thereafter.

Clare only briefly rallied, reeling off 1-2 between the 30th and 34th minutes to reduce what had been a 10-point gap to just six. Derry's response was to strike 2-2 without reply in the minutes either side of half-time, Paul Cassidy and Gareth McKinless striking to the net to kill the contest. None of which particularly surprised the confident Gallagher.

"I just felt Clare are a very good side but they haven't been at the business end of the Championship. We're after coming from beating three Division 1 teams and look, I know the quality of our players. We felt we had superior players to Clare that had operated at a higher level."

Chances are they'll be favourites now for the semi-final, not that Gallagher is overly bothered about that either.

"Good players have to deal with different situations and earn the right to be favourites - the reason we're favourites is because we did the right things at a very consistent level and a very good quality level."

Scorers for Derry: S McGuigan (1-8, 1 free); C Glass, B Heron, P Cassidy (1-1); G McKinless (1-0); N Loughlin (1 free), C McCluskey (0-1).

Scorers for Clare: E Cleary (1-5, 2 frees); P Lillis (1-0); D Tubridy (0-2, 2 frees); J Malone (0-1).

DERRY: O Lynch; C McCluskey, C McKaigue, S Downey; C Doherty, P McGrogan, G McKinless; C Glass, B Rogers; P Cassidy, S McGuigan, E Doherty; B Heron, N Loughlin, N Toner.

Subs: E Bradley for Heron (48); C Glass for McCarron (61); P McNeill for Downey (66); D Cassidy for McGuigan (68).

CLARE: T O'Callaghan; C Rouine, C Russell, M Doherty; C O'Dea, C Brennan, J Malone; D O'Neill, C O'Connor; P Lillis, E Cleary, E McMahon; P Collins, K Sexton, A Griffin.

Subs: A Sweeney for Rouine (h/t); B Rouine for McMahon, D Tubridy for Griffin (43); J McGann for Sexton, G Cooney for Collins (53).

Ref: M McNally (Monaghan).