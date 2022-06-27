Stacks ride their luck (again) with three teams deadlocked in Kerry topflight

INSPIRED: James O'Donoghue in action for Killarney Legion. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Mon, 27 Jun, 2022 - 07:40
Mortimer Murphy

The race to be crowned Kerry SFL Division One champions looks set to be go down to the wire.

Stacks appeared to be in pole position for silverware after snatching a draw against Kerins O’Rahilly’s in a rearranged game last weekend and taking the outright lead in the table

But they almost undid all that good work on Saturday night as they trailed a James O'Donoghue inspired Killarney Legion in Connolly Park (0-14 to 0-11) with time almost up. 

O'Donoghue had bagged seven points when Stacks were awarded a late free. A melee developed and Stacks' Shane O’Callaghan was red carded with the majority expecting that the free would be cancelled and that the ball would be thrown up instead.

However the free was allowed to stand and Darragh O’Brien blasted the ball to the roof of the Legion net and at 1-11 to 0-14, Stacks had grabbed the point which keeps them in the title race.

Dr Crokes beat Gneeveguilla during the week while Dingle's 2-13 to 0-6 win over Kenmare Shamrocks sees them join Stacks at the top. While Crokes and Dingle play Kenmare and An Ghaeltacht who are relegated, Stacks will have to face Spa who may yet have a say in the final outcome of this exciting finish.

Kilcummin, Desmonds and Milltown/Castlemaine will replace the two already relegated along with St Mary’s in the top flight next year.

